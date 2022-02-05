Michela Barnett-Ellis Receives Her Instruments Of Appointment As Senator

By PAVEL BAILEY

THE Free National Movement welcomed its newest senator in an official ceremony on Friday.

Michela Barnett-Ellis received her instruments of appointment as the nation’s latest senator for the FNM in an intimate ceremony at the Paul Farquharson Conference Centre on Friday morning, with several key FNM party members and Governor General Sir Cornelius Smith in attendance.

A former lecturer at the University of The Bahamas, a “decorated” attorney and lifelong public servant, Ms Barnett-Ellis was honoured at her appointment.

She replaces Viana Gardiner in the Senate, who resigned from the post in late December.

On Friday, Ms Barnett-Ellis said she was grateful to her daughter for being a source of inspiration and strength in her life and thanked Michael Pintard, the leader of the opposition, for the opportunity to serve.

“Today is not the culmination of hard work but further steps on a journey of deeper public service. Mr Leader, I am extremely privileged and humbled to be your first appointment, we are a party united behind and inspired by your leadership,” she said.

In her new role, Senator Barnett-Ellis promised to uphold the ideals of the FNM and fulfil the party’s promises to the Bahamian people

“I have worked and will continue to work toward the fulfilment of our party's promise to the Bahamian people,” she said. “Equality of opportunity, transparent and transformative government, and accountability. I promise to always remember why it all started and what we all stand for,” she said.

Mr Pintard, FNM leader, congratulated the new senator on her appointment and commended her for her years of dedicated public service. While he acknowledged that Ms Barnett-Ellis was chosen to replace another female senator under the recommendation of several women’s groups, including the party’s Women’s Association, he assured the public that she was not chosen solely based on her gender but due to her outstanding qualifications for the role.

“Our newest senator is a remarkable Bahamian,” Mr Pintard said. “Gender is not the primary reason for her appointment, she is just flat out brilliant, with a track record of service and is someone who I have had the opportunity to observe from a distance and seen the tremendous commitment she has to any task that has been assigned to her.

“She is a decorated attorney partner at the firm Graham Thompson, she has many years of public service having served as chairperson of the building and contracts committee and chairperson of the operations committee of the National Insurance Board from 2017 through September 2021.”

Mr Pintard welcomed Ms Barnett-Ellis to the Senate and reaffirmed the FNM’s commitment to building a better nation.

“So, this morning ladies and gentlemen I am pleased to welcome to our parliamentary caucus Senator Michela Ellis. Her experience and unique perspective and dedication to serving Bahamians will further strengthen the Senate and help shape our country,” he said.

“We are committed to building a country that’s not steeped in political tribalism but believes that when Bahamians collaborate, we can produce Bahamian exceptionalism and excellence. And that when the world looks at us, we will have created a model of a nation that in many respects sets the pace not merely in the region but globally. I believe we are one step closer to doing that with this important appointment this morning.”