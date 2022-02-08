Minnis ‘Unfamiliar’ On Contract Terms

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Senior Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
FORMER Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis says he is not familiar with the contract of former Director of the Disaster Reconstruction Authority Katherine Forbes-Smith, adding that the government is entitled to challenge any irregularities it claims to find.
“I have not seen the lawsuit and I am not at this point in time familiar with the contract,” he said.
Mrs Forbes-Smith, who was appointed to the post under the Minnis administration, is seeking contractual damages of over $408k for alleged breach of her contract. She alleged in a writ filed in the Supreme Court that the damages include $238,333.16 for 26 months’ salary; $65k in housing allowance; $32.5k in duty allowance, $6,500 in fuel allowance and $66k in gratuity entitled at the end of her contract.
Mrs Forbes-Smith had a four-year, fixed-term contract that would have expired on November 30, 2023.
Under the contract, Mrs Forbes-Smith, a former Senate president, was required to provide six months’ notice of her intention to terminate the agreement before the expiration date, but it had no provision allowing the DRA to terminate it before its end.
Dr Minnis said yesterday: “If the government feels that there’s wrongdoing, then the government should take the case to court. That’s what democracy is all about.”
Dr Minnis noted that under his administration the government won a case involving Melissa Hall, a former general manager of the Bridge Authority who sued the body in 2018, claiming breach of contract of employment.
Justice Ruth Bowe Darville said Ms Hall’s claim that she was entitled to three years’ notice before termination was “delusional” and a “clear and rank abuse of power”.
Dr Minnis said: “We thought (Ms Hall’s) contract should not have been a valid one and that it should not have stood because what that contract did, it gave an indefinite employment and standard contracts usually give a 30-day out clause. This particular contract, they made an amendment to give indefinite employment and an amendment to give three-year notice should we want to come out of it and that person sued us for $593k and a lot of other incidentals.
“What the case showed was this was an addendum done by the then-minister and it was proof read by the attorney at large at that time who was Obie Ferguson and in addition to that the legal document also pointed out that Rory Higgs - who was chairman of the Bridge Authority - in his submission in the court document, he said he was ordered by the minister to sign. And the secretary, who was Fowler, said that that was not his signature on the document, that that signature there was a forged signature. The government should pursue to find out who forged the man’s signature, it shouldn’t stop right there. That’s a serious offence.”
Asked specifically about the claim that Mrs Forbes-Smith’s contract had no out clause before the expiration date, Dr Minnis said: “I am not a lawyer, I am not a judge so I can’t make judgment on it. I have not seen what filings she has done, I am not familiar at this point in time with the contract. However, if the present government feels that there is any irregularity, the court system is there, go and challenge it just like we did with Melissa Hall and we won the case and thus saved the taxpayers over $700k.”
Comments
Sickened 5 hours, 14 minutes ago
She another girlfriend of his?
tribanon 2 hours, 14 minutes ago
Corrupt to the core Minnis handed out hundreds and hundreds of these types of ridiculously costly contracts that on the face of the terms should be immediately declared void ab initio. This ruby red lip-sticked pig actually owes us (the taxpayers) for a good portion of the incredulous largesse tyrannical Minnis bestowed on her.
Sickened 5 hours, 9 minutes ago
Who's the crooked fool who authorized this contract to even be presented to an employee for signing? Certainly the AG would have had to review this size of an employment contract? This just stinks of more government slackness.
If you can't exit the contract at least make her work out her contract... even if she does nothing. Why give her a 3 year paid vacation? Even if you have to put someone over her to run the show you can still delegate some tasks to her.
TimesUp 3 hours, 20 minutes ago
So if you add up all the perks and divide it by 26 then times that number by 12 then divide it by 52 then her compensation is roughly $3,624.26 per week.
Now I am not against qualified and competent people getting paid a competitive wage in the location they live so all credit to her for getting such a well paid job. I also understand most qualified individuals want to leave the country and so the pay must be competitive.
My concern is that when you consider the average private sector pay, our countries fiscal position and our economy then how is this pay package justified for a seemingly mid level position in a Government program?
I do not believe that a 4 year contract approaching 3/4 of a million dollars was needed to secure a competent person to fulfill this specific job function and I do not feel it was in line with private sector wages for comparative work.
What really concerns me is the nonchalant attitude put down in this article. If this significant pay package is not even on the radar to the man that led our country then does that suggest this type of compensation is common place? How many people does the Government pay in excess of $1,500.00 per week?
sheeprunner12 30 minutes ago
Good question ......... $1,500 per week is equal to $78,000 pa. That is at or near the top of the public service pay scale ......... Only the 1% and the "consultants" enjoy that kind of salary .......... The average civil servant salary is about $20,000 pa (or $385 per week) ......... Bear in mind that thousands of Government workers make minimum wage ($250 per week).
TalRussell 2 minutes ago
And, Comrade Goat12, when truly stated in its simplest, Thirty Nine.88 percent those are dependent on PopoulacesPurse's cheques' and benefits... Are either done insolvent or but Three cheques away from bills too much oversubscribed, ― Yes?
TalRussell 2 hours, 18 minutes ago
De Revolution's great difficulty staying on topic with Sex Therapist Oldman's Mr. Carmichael is tellin' womans' listeners' why he's unfamiliar why youse risk gettin' an infection down there — plus it can be itchy, debilitating, and downright annoying if you stop wearing ya panties... Says Mr. Carmichael, even more so unhealthy if after youse bathe in cold water which goin' lower your clitoris immune system.
Passed time brung back de show's listeners' most want listen to Sparky, ― Yes?
tribanon 2 hours, 12 minutes ago
Is that your convoluted way of saying there is some truth to the rumours that Minnis has great difficulty keeping it in his pants?
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID