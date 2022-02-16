Cabinet Discussing Abortion Legal Change

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

HEALTH Minister Dr Michael Darville says the question of whether abortion should be decriminalised is an issue Cabinet has started discussing.

Marion Bethel, the country’s representative on the UN Committee on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW), has said decriminalising abortion should be prioritised along with criminalising marital rape and establishing a gender-based violence authority.

Her recent comment to The Nassau Guardian on the matter came as a delegation from the country prepares to head to the United Nations next month.

“As far as the decriminalisation of abortion, that’s an issue that we need to bring to Cabinet,” Dr Darville said yesterday. It’s an issue that many countries around the world struggle with.

“As far as our position, that has not been finalised but we’re aware of the challenges as a result of violence against women, we’re aware of the challenges of abortions. All of these things are issues that affect society and the Davis administration intends to confront the issues but at this particular time I cannot indicate what the Cabinet position is on it, but there has been some discussions, but I’ll leave it like that.

“As a physician, my position is a complex one. I don’t want to discuss it as it stands right now because there are so many different dimensions. Maybe one day we’ll have a symposium, because there are illegal abortions, there’s clinical abortions, there’s abortions that are tied into the possible death of the mother. These are sometimes tough decisions that need to be made so when we look at it just at the name itself in the medical arena, there’s many different areas where tough decisions need to be made but me personally, I withhold my position at this particular time because I do have strong positions.”