Bailed Suspect Shot Dead Outside Home

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A MAN, released on bail on Christmas Eve, was fatally shot on Monday night.

The shooting incident also left another man listed in serious condition in hospital.

Police have not officially released the identity of the deceased, but family told The Tribune yesterday he is Dave Miller Jr, 29.

His father was also shot dead in the Coconut Grove area several years ago.

Police said shortly before 8pm on Monday, they were alerted to a shooting in the area of Key West Street and Robinson Road.

“This resulted in two adult males being shot about their bodies; they were transported to the hospital via private vehicles,” a police crime report noted. “One of the males succumbed to his injuries on arrival at the hospital and the other is listed in serious condition.”

The deceased’s aunt said his mother is still in shock over the killing.

Debra Penn, one of the victim’s aunts, said she was present on the night of the murder.

“Somebody came to my door for him saying that they want to purchase apple juice and vodka. I told them they need to come to the door so I can see them,” she said.

She said her nephew went outside a few minutes later.

“. . . Five minutes after, I heard like seven shots and I didn’t run to the front. My other daughter went to the front. He was on the ground—him and the other (man) lay out on the ground. He got shot in his back.”

The Tribune was told the deceased had been accused of attempted murder.

“That was almost seven years ago,” a loved one recalled. “They don’t have no evidence. His father was shot in 2016. They found the man who shot his father. . .”

Miller Jr was out on bail awaiting the start of his trial.

Another loved one said the deceased was someone they could depend on.

“You don’t even have to call twice and he just comes to your need, to your rescue,” she stated.

Another aunt said the deceased had told family that people were out to kill him.

Asked to whom he was referring, his aunt said: “They are persons that are enemies. They are people that are in jail. They are persons who were jealous. They be jealous for no reason.

“…Like I said he ain’t going out there to look for no problem, but if a problem arise here he is going to deal with it.”

The 29-year-olds’ death marks the third murder in the family. An aunt said it feels “traumatising”.

Police are also investigating a shooting that took place after 7pm on Monday at Adderley Terrace off Carmichael Road.

The victim in that case was walking along Adderley Terrace when he was approached by occupants of a small Japanese vehicle. One of the occupants produced a firearm and discharged it in his direction hitting him in the lower back, police said.

He was taken to hospital where his condition is listed as stable.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to call police at 502-9991, Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS(8477) or the nearest police station.