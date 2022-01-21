Rastfarian Leader Is ‘Hopeful’ On Legislation

By PAVEL BAILEY

A LOCAL Rastafarian leader said while he has not yet met with any Davis administration official regarding cannabis legislation, he is hopeful his community’s sacramental rights will be given legal protection.

Rithmond McKinney, high priest of the local Rastafarian Bobo Shati Tribe, spoke with The Tribune on whether the new administration had officially consulted his community while drafting its new marijuana legislation.

Mr McKinney said he has not yet had any formal contact with the government regarding this matter, but hopes the Davis administration will uphold recommendations made by the previous administration’s Bahamas National Commission on Marijuana.

“One of those recommendations was the Rasta man’s sacramental rights, well seeing that they are out of power now I was hoping that this administration (would do) the right thing also,” he said.

“But me and a few of us will be checking (with) this new administration next weekend, (to) try to have a dialogue with them going forward, seeing that they said they want it done within the first quarter of this year. And when this administration was in a position, they did declare that they didn’t see nothing wrong with the Rasta man getting their sacramental rights, so I hope they do the right thing this time.”

He also voiced his support for the current administration by saying that he believes that the Davis administration will be more sympathetic to their sacramental rights and factor in their need to have a stake in the proposed cannabis industry.

“I don’t think they will discriminate against our sacramental rights, which is a constitutional right. . .(We hope they take into consideration) the recommendation from the commission concerning the Rasta man’s sacramental rights and also the Rasta man wants a stake within the industrial part of it different from the sacramental rights. We want a stake within the industrial part of it also.”

Mr McKinney said his community wants a part of “all of the licences going forward” regarding the proposed cannabis industry and should be given licences to cultivate, manufacture and export the drug.

He also pointed out that it was his community that first saw the potential in the cannabis industry and that they faced years of hardship and discrimination campaigning for its legalisation while the country suffered as a result.

“As you know the Rasta man was taking the abuse. Our life was being denied over the years. The Rasta man was the one who was being profiled and we were the one that was saying that this is a medicine, that this is something good for even finance and stability in our country also. And from a medical point of view, we’ve always been the ones saying that this is something that the government should need to look into. Seeing that other parts of the Caribbean have already gone ahead; we are far behind.”

While the Rastafarian community still faces ongoing legal changes to have the criminal records of its members expunged for what they believe are wrongful cannabis convictions, Mr McKinney called on the Bahamian government to do what is right not only for his community, but the country at large.

“I think this administration is on the right track, I think they can do the right thing and I think the marijuana legislation should be where all the stakeholders who want to be a part of it can. I think this government will do the right thing and I’m looking forward to it.’

Last week, Director of Communications in the Office of the Prime Minister Latrae Rahming announced that the Davis administration is expected to introduce legislation for a cannabis industry in the first quarter of this year.