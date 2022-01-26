Alicia Wallace: Soundbites And Social Media Won’T Change A Thing - We Must Force Through A New Mindset On Gender-Based Violence

A FEW years ago I woke up to the sound of an argument in the street. A woman was telling a man to stop, telling him to let her go, telling him to leave her alone. I looked out the window to see them in the middle of the street, him behind her, his arm around her neck. He was berating her as he dragged her along. Their movement was slow. She was struggling.

I called the police but they never showed up that night. I could stand at the window and watch, go back to bed, or find a way to intervene. It did not take a long time for me to decide to do something to help, but I had to think quickly about how to be effective and minimise the risk for myself. In situations like that, we not only have to consider our responsibility to each other and dedication to whatever we believe in, but our own safety. We are regularly reminded the police are ill-equipped and, in most cases, by the time we call the police, it is (too) late.

Over the past few months, headlines have shown us that gender-based violence against women is a pervasive issue that is not being appropriately addressed. When reports of gender-based killing and domestic violence make it to the news, there is shock. “How could this happen here?” “What is wrong with these people?” “This place really changed for the worse!” There is outrage. “Something must be done!” “We need stiffer penalties!” “Time to hang these people!”

Gender-based violence against women is not new and it has not just arrived here. Not only are there serious problems with violent people, but we need to address the issue of violent and unresponsive systems. We need to understand the root of gender-based violence in order to end it. This means dismantling patriarchy - the socio-political system designed for men to hold the power, be dominant and have absolute control, authority and ownership of and over women - in all of its forms, including those that are considered “traditional” or “cute.” Think, for example, of fathers “giving away” their daughter to marry their husbands as though it is a transfer of property. These practices are not without consequence.

WE CAN AGREE, POLICE FAIL US REGULARLY

I have called the police and been told there were no cars available. I have gone to the police station and spent hours making a report. I have been told I cannot have a copy of my own report. I have been told by a 9-1-1 operator to leave safety to directly engage a party before they would send assistance. I have received a personal phone call from a police officer I have accompanied other people to make police reports after they had been turned away. I have heard the stories of women who have been harassed and stalked, documented the events and been told nothing can be done to protect them. I remember the murder of Alicia Sawyer and her daughter and the report she had gone to police to record the threats against her.

I know there are multiple problems with the police. I have seen the failings of law enforcement and the so-called justice system. We need an alternative to police and it will take research, imagination and consultation to develop it.

We all know the existing systems do not work and they were not designed to meet the needs we have now. Most people do not report gender-based violence and most people who report do not want to go through the painful, difficult process that is the court system. This is not a lack of strength or bravery on their part. This is a clear indication that what we have not only does not work, but does harm and puts lives at risk. Reform of systems and practices has to start with a foundation that includes an understanding of gender, knowledge about gender-based violence and the forms it takes, and the engagement of experts and survivors.

During the Global 16 Days Campaign, Equality Bahamas clearly stated its six demands and highlighted 16 CEDAW recommendations that need to be acted upon. This was a little over one month ago, when people were “oranging the world” to end gender-based violence, and there were a few short periods of outrage following reports of gender-based violence. Still, there have been no commitments to action from politicians. There are empty statements all the time, from senators and Members of Parliament, but no one is helped and no lives are saved by those soundbites and social media posts. We need them to take specific actions as a matter of urgency.

A STARTING POINT

The National Strategic Plan to End Gender-based Violence was published in 2015. The task force was chaired by Retired Justice Ruby Nottage with deputy chairs Dr Sandra Dean- Patterson and Dr Robin Roberts. It focused on prevention, protection and accountability with a vision of eliminating gender-based violence through a zero-tolerance approach.

Sub-committees focused on the criminal justice system, medical and psycho-social, communications, services for survivors, perpetrators and families, surveillance, data collection and information management, Family Island advocacy and education and training.

There was an assessment of The Bahamas at that time and recommendations were made including the establishment of a statutory Gender-based Violence Authority to facilitate the process of implementing the Plan and establishment of a national protocol which would include a Victim’s Advocate. Within its implementation strategy, the Plan lists “the ten low hanging fruit” which are practical and could be implemented with relative ease and within a short period of time. They include creation of a unified family court system, a national awareness programme on gender-based violence, a sexual assault response team project, programmes for men and boys and programmes for perpetrators.

The Strategic Plan to End Gender-based Violence is 184 pages long. It is rather thorough and organised in a way that makes it easy to read and easy to identify the action steps. I point this out because we all need to understand the government is not at a loss. It is not without the tools to do what needs to be done. We have research and researchers. We have plans and draft policies. We have stories and statistics. We have people who are capable of reviewing, editing, recommending and training. What we do not have is the political will required to get this done. It is on us, people in The Bahamas, to create the political will by making the elimination of gender-based violence a priority and a tool by which we measure performance and commitment to us.

What does this mean? We have to demand the Members of Parliament state their positions on gender-based violence. We have to reject the empty “violence is wrong” statements and demand answers to specific questions. Will you support a bill to criminalise marital rape and call it rape? Will you provide training on gender-based violence to your staff? How will you encourage your colleagues to support women’s rights and the elimination of violence against women? What are you doing to ensure The Bahamas takes steps toward compliance with CEDAW?

It also means we have to use our own power and influence and hold others with power and influence accountable for the way they use it. If you are an employer, look for ways to protect your employees. Provide gender-based violence training and bystander intervention training. Read the International Labour Organization’s Convention 190 and Recommendation 206 and make clear commitments toward the elimination of violence and harassment in the world of work. Consider ways to support employees who are experiencing violence which can include flexible schedules, working remotely and time off.

Speak to your faith leaders. What are their positions on domestic violence? Marital rape? The gender-based killing of women and girls? How do they talk about marriage? How do they talk about relations between men and women? What does that mean for your participation in the organisations they run and the spaces they control? Think about the ways you support, directly or indirectly, people who do not support women’s rights, blame victims of gender-based killing, or dehumanise women.

Pay attention to what they say in the media and the impact it has on survivors, family members of victims, perpetrators and the general public. You can challenge their positions. You can withdraw your support. You can encourage those who are quiet in their positions of support to speak up and join the people who are working every day to protect women, to save women’s lives.

Politicians listen to people of influence - people they believe drive votes. They are followers, so use your power to set trends. Implement measures within your organization and become a model. Go public with your initiatives and let the country see what you are doing. Challenge other organisations and the government to do the same, or to do more.

As an individual, ask the difficult questions and make them specific. Write to your MP. Write to cabinet ministers. Make it public. Call the radio talk shows, post on social media and let your positions be known in your social circles. We, quite literally, have to be the change. We have to do what we want to see done, apply pressure on those in positions to do it at higher levels and on larger scales - and be loud about it.

The outrage is useless once it dissipates in a few days. Take some time to focus on what you have the power to do and how you can use your influence to end gender-based violence and move others to take action too.