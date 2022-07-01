Ribbon cutting for GLX Bahamas hub

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

The Global Learning Exchange (GLX) held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new Bahamas hub on Friday.

The premises on Mackey Street at the Bahamas Institute of Business & Technology will serve as a base for operations for the GLX Bahamas programme.

According to senior vice president Duane Glader, GLX provides an arrangement for tuition and support services for Bahamians.

“Our concept is that we are an alternative for many students that would like to go study in the US or the UK and it costs a lot of money, or family situation or any number of reasons,” he said. “What we are offering is for students to go to world-class universities in the UK or US, study programmes that really interest them and, at the same time, it’s economically appropriate.”

Tanya Diiulio, director of strategic operations, said GLX caters to all learners from all walks of life.



She said: “Any learner that is looking to advance their knowledge base, whether that is the first-time high school graduate that is going to college for the first time – who may not have the means to study abroad, who may not be old enough or mature enough, even if they have the means to leave the country to study.

“It’s the adult learner who is already in their career, who maybe wants to advance their skill set, which doesn’t always come in form of a formal degree.”

Among those in attendance at the ribbon-cutting ceremony were Zane Lightbourne, Minister of State in the Ministry of Education and Technical and Vocational Training, and Dr Deswell Forbes, president of Bahamas Institute of Business and Technology.