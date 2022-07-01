Squatters not complying with Crown Land warning

By JADE RUSSELL

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

National Security Minister Wayne Munroe said some squatters have failed to comply with his 14-day warning to vacate Crown Land.

After a recent National Pine Forest ride in the Carmichael Road area, it was discovered that a woman and her family had been living there illegally in a school bus.

The minister had previously told reporters that the Department of Social Services was made aware of the situation. He noted it would be up to the family to take the assistance that is available and that no one can force people to get help.

However, in an interview with The Tribune on Friday, Mr Munroe revealed that the woman found living in the bus has not been receptive to the warning to vacate.

“I understand Minister Obie Wilchcombe, his permanent secretary, and another member from Social Services were taken up there to have a discussion with her,” Mr Munroe said. “Where she has refused to move. So, when we get around to that section of the work that has to be done, a decision will have to be made about exactly how to approach it. “

Mr Munroe added that the Ministry’s position still stands for squatters to vacate Crown Land.

“She cannot live occupying and trespassing on anyone’s property, much less the property of all The Bahamian people, “ Mr Munroe said.

The minister said officials will be in charge of executing the plan of clearing illegal activities on Crown Land.

“At the end of the operation we intend to bring law and order to the areas in New Providence, Andros, Grand Bahama, and Abaco,” Mr Munroe said.

The minister said every operation will be different depending on the circumstances.

“In every area we find different challenges and assess the best way to address them,” the minister said. “An execution plan will come up for every area then there will be a matter of dealing with it.”