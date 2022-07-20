‘Be on lookout for car robbers’

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

POLICE are advising the public to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings on arrival at their homes due to a trend of stealing vehicles in residential areas.

During the evening hours over the past few weeks, police said they have noticed a trend where residents on arrival at their homes have been approached and subsequently robbed of their vehicles at gunpoint.

As a result, members of the public were encouraged to get to know their neighbours and pay close attention to vehicles parked in the immediate area of their residence.

“If you’re not familiar with a vehicle, police are encouraging you not to approach your residence and to contact 911 or 919 or visit the nearest police station before driving into your yard,” police said.

Meanwhile, police on Monday successfully removed three firearms from the streets of New Providence.

According to reports, officers attached to Operation Ceasefire arrested a 32-year-old in the area of Wilson Tract after he was found with a handgun and ammunition.

In the second incident, officers acted on information and discovered a weapon in a backpack on Bible Way Corner, off Gladstone Road; however, no arrests were made in connection with the discovery.

Finally, a woman handed over to police a handgun with a large quantity of ammunition after finding it inside her home in western New Providence.

Police are actively investigating these matters and appealing to members of the public to become active participants in the fight against crime, by providing information that will assist in firearms recoveries.