Crash fatality was thrown from plane

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A NEW report has recalled the final harrowing moments before a small plane crashed at Long Island, ejecting and ultimately killing a mother-of-one who was sitting at the rear of the aircraft.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority of The Bahamas in its report on the June 5 crash further noted that the pilot was issued an Airline Transport Pilot Licence (ATPL) with airplane-single and multi-engine land and instrument airplane ratings.

Further, according to records obtained from the Federal Aviation Administration of the United States, the pilot - Brad McPhee – was in possession of a first class medical certificate issued in May 2016.

In its investigation of the tragedy, AAIA conducted an onsite investigation which found that based on the distance from the runway of departure and the crash site the plane may have been airborne for approximately two minutes and may have reached an altitude of between 100 to 200 feet.

Investigators said the right wing of the aircraft appeared to have made first impact with the trees.

Shortly thereafter, the fuselage of the aircraft and the left wing made contact with the ground and surrounding trees. The density and thickness of the trees in the area limited the distance the aircraft travelled after impact with the surface.

The aircraft was later recovered from the scene and sent to the United States where AAIA investigators and investigators from the manufacturer of the aircraft (airframe) and engines will conduct further inspections and analysis to determine the cause of the accident, the report noted.

Regarding the series of events leading up to the crash, AAIA said the pilot arrived at the airport well ahead of his takeoff time and conducted pre-flight checks.

“On June 5, 2022 at approximately 9.05am, a Piper Navajo aircraft with United States registration N711JW crashed moments after takeoff from the Deadman’s Cay Airport (MYLD), Long Island, Bahamas,” the four-page report said.

“The flight departed with its destination, the Lynden Pindling International Airport (MYNN), New Providence, Bahamas. As a result of the accident, the pilot and five of the passengers received injuries in varying degrees, while a female passenger who occupied the rear seat of the aircraft was ejected from the aircraft during the crash sequence and later succumbed to her injuries. After being seen by medical personnel in Long Island, the surviving passengers were airlifted to Nassau, Bahamas for further medical attention.

“The pilot stated that he arrived at the airport at approximately 8.10am that morning and conducted his routine pre-flight checks of the aircraft. Shortly thereafter, he and the six passengers boarded the aircraft and prepared for their departure. According to the pilot, after conducting his pre-takeoff checks, he taxied to the runway and departed.

“The pilot further stated that during the climb phase and shortly after the aircraft’s gears were retracted, he observed a warning light that indicated low oil pressure.

“Shortly thereafter and at approximately 200 feet, the left engine power started to decline significantly. An attempt was made to return to the airfield. Shortly thereafter, the right engine power also started to decline. The pilot stated that at that moment he advised the passengers to brace for impact. The terrain warning aural alarm could be heard in the aircraft. Both pilot and several passengers interviewed confirmed that an alarm was heard throughout the accident sequence up until the aircraft made contact with the surface.

“The aircraft made contact with several trees before impacting the ground, coming to rest approximately 75 feet after initial contact with trees. The scene of the crash was located approximately two nautical miles from the Deadman’s Cay Airport in dense brush.

The pilot and five of the passengers were able to get out of the aircraft after it came to a stop. The female passenger who sat at the rear of the aircraft was ejected and found lying about five feet from the rear door of the fuselage by the other passengers as they exited the aircraft.

“She appeared to be unconscious and the pilot along with another passenger rendered assistance. Initially it seemed that she drifted in and out of consciousness and later appeared to be in distress. Life saving measures, inclusive of CPR, were utilised. All attempts were unsuccessful and she subsequently succumbed to injuries sustained as a result of the crash sequence.”

The deceased female passenger was later flown to Nassau where an autopsy to determine cause of death was performed on June 9, 2022.

Apart from Newbold’s death there were four serious injuries and the extent of one other injury was unknown.

The plane was a Piper Aircraft, model PA 31-310 with registration N711JW and registered to Mohammadi Roy.

Jaime Nixon is listed as the investigator in charge of this case.