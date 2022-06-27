PMH child ‘incident’ is probed by police

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

EQUALITY Bahamas has called for a full investigation into an incident at the Princess Margaret Hospital involving a minor, while it accused the institution of failing to maintain a safe environment.

While the Public Hospitals Authority and the hospital acknowledged an alleged incident involving the minor, which occurred on Friday, there was no mention made of what was alleged to have taken place.

There were some reports on social media that claimed the assault was of a sexual nature.

These reports were unconfirmed up to press time and police had very little to say of the matter when contacted yesterday.

However, National Security Minister Wayne Munroe told The Tribune yesterday that he was informed that what actually happened did not align with reports.

“The deputy commissioner (Clayton Fernander) was to speak to it,” Mr Munroe said yesterday. “They are investigating it. I’ve seen reports. He indicated to me that it’s not necessarily inline with what is reported and you can get the actual details from him.”

Mr Fernander did not respond to inquiries yesterday.

In its statement over the weekend, PHA said: “The Public Hospitals Authority acknowledges an alleged incident involving a minor, which occurred on June 24th, 2022, at the Princess Margaret Hospital.

“Per our policy, this matter has been referred to the Royal Bahamas Police Force for investigation and an internal inquiry is underway into the alleged incident.

“The PHA remains committed to the delivery of safe, quality care to all of our patients, especially minors. Any further inquiries with respect to this matter should be referred to the appropriate authorities.”

Advocacy group Equality Bahamas told The Tribune yesterday that there needed to be a full investigation into the incident.

“There needs to be a full investigation into the incident to determine not only what happened, but how because the institution has failed to maintain a safe environment and protect a patient who is a minor,” the organisation told The Tribune yesterday.

“In addition to identifying and prosecuting the perpetrator, the minor needs to be properly treated and provided with psychosocial support. The general public must be reminded, in the midst of outrage, that a minor is being discussed and that person and their loved ones have access to this discourse, likely to include misinformation, which can be harmful and disruptive to access to justice and healing.

“Further, it is critical that we hold institutions accountable for what occurs on their premises and see to it that safeguards are implemented. There should be no opportunity to violate a child anywhere.”