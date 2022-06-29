Three dead in bloody 24 hours

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THREE men were killed in separate incidents less than 24 hours apart, pushing the country’s murder count to 69 for the year.

The murder toll was yesterday confirmed by Police Commissioner Paul Rolle.

This country’s latest murder took place shortly after midnight yesterday, hours after a man was stabbed to death and another was fatally shot.

Police said the shooting happened at the intersection of Beatrice Avenue and Charles W Saunders Highway when three men became involved in an argument at the traffic light on the highway.

During the altercation, one of the men produced a firearm and fired shots in the direction of the two men.

Both men ran north along Beatrice Avenue, however one later collapsed and was pronounced dead.

The deceased victim is said to be in his mid 20s.

Superintendent Audley Peters told reporters on the scene that police were following significant leads into the incident.

However, he could not say what led to the shooting, adding that officers were still searching for second victim as well as the shooter.

Tuesday’s homicide came about two hours after police responded to a similar incident that occurred on Dean’s Street, where four men were shot.

Police said a group of people were standing outside a business establishment in the area shortly after 10 pm Monday when a car pulled up.

“The occupants produced firearms and discharged the weapons at the group, hitting four males about their bodies,” police added. “The victims were transported to the hospital via private vehicles. One of the males later succumbed to his injury, and the others are listed in serious condition.”

Close family members and friends have identified the deceased as 26-year-old Chavez Jones, a father of two.

His brother was also shot in the incident and has since been released from hospital.

The close relative did not want to speak on the shooting when The Tribune visited area earlier yesterday.

The shooting followed a stabbing incident that occurred earlier that day.

Police said that sometime after 2pm Monday, they were called to a business establishment on Carmichael Road.

“Initial investigations revealed that there was an altercation between two males. This resulted in one of the males producing a knife and stabbing the other male several times about his body,” police said.

The victim was taken to hospital where he later died, police added.

A man has since been arrested in connection to Monday’s stabbing.

Police said he is assisting officers with their investigations.

Meanwhile, National Security Minister Wayne Munroe said he understands the suspect in this incident may be suffering from mental health issues.

The minister made the remark as he commented on the recent spate of murders, saying everyone must do their part to help crack down on crime.

“The overarching issue is that we are raising young men mainly and infrequently women who see nothing absolutely wrong with shooting someone down and that should be what is troubling to us because we are raising them,” he said before going to yesterday’s Cabinet meeting.

“They’re not raising themselves. We are raising them. They are our children. They are our sons. They live amongst us. They live amongst us with these weapons so when we take responsibility for what we do and what happens around us, we will be able to address it.”