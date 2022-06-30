Customer robbed at Scotiabank on Bay Street

A ROBBERY took place this morning at Scotiabank on Bay Street.

The incident happened at around 10.45am when two men snatched what appeared to be a deposit bag from a customer waiting outside. The two robbers then fled east along Bay Street.

An armoured vehicle was present with security guards at the time of the robbery but did not appear to be the target.

Police are presently at the scene as the search begins for the two robbers.

There appeared to be no serious injuries.