Ambassador Role For Sebas Bastian

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis has appointed Sebastian Bastian as non-resident ambassador to the Central American Integration System.

The appointment was announced yesterday during Mr Davis’ contribution at the fourth CARICOM-SICA Summit in San Pedro, Belize, where Mr Bastian was present.

Mr Davis said Mr Bastian’s appointment is a sign of The Bahamas’ commitment to engaging in the region at a level that has never existed.

“I have asked His Excellency Sebas Bastian to be vigorous in his engagement with the region and use his business acumen and skills in outreach for the mutual benefit of our countries and our people,” Mr Davis said. “I know he will do well.”

Last year, Mr Bastian, a businessman, was appointed as non-resident ambassador to South Africa by the Minnis administration.