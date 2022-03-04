Ambassador Role For Sebas Bastian

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis has appointed Sebastian Bastian as non-resident ambassador to the Central American Integration System.
The appointment was announced yesterday during Mr Davis’ contribution at the fourth CARICOM-SICA Summit in San Pedro, Belize, where Mr Bastian was present.
Mr Davis said Mr Bastian’s appointment is a sign of The Bahamas’ commitment to engaging in the region at a level that has never existed.
“I have asked His Excellency Sebas Bastian to be vigorous in his engagement with the region and use his business acumen and skills in outreach for the mutual benefit of our countries and our people,” Mr Davis said. “I know he will do well.”
Last year, Mr Bastian, a businessman, was appointed as non-resident ambassador to South Africa by the Minnis administration.
bahamianson 5 hours, 23 minutes ago
Wow, that is all I can say. I should have taken a life of crime . I worked too hard to make chicken feed , when I could have taken the broad road and been successful. This tells the young of the nation a lot. I do not ascribe to this.
g9822033 5 hours, 1 minute ago
This is a disgrace - slack is back
Sickened 5 hours ago
CRIME PAYS!!! should be the headline.
tribanon 3 hours, 45 minutes ago
LMAO......this appointment only serves to confirm beyond all shadow of doubt that Davis, like Bastian, is nothing but a low-life scumbag of a thug.
For Davis to piss in the face of the Bahamian people like this, we can only assume he knows the end is near for our country and his political career.
Emilio26 1 hour, 6 minutes ago
Tribanon well Sebas Bastian has done more for poor bahamians than what the FNM and PLP has done. However, while I don't condone gambling but you cannot deny that Sebas has helped alot of bahamians by employing them in his businesses and he along with Adrian Fox has given back to the community that help made them rich men.
Maximilianotto 3 hours, 22 minutes ago
I am speechless. How will this be seen globally by correspondence banks?
realfreethinker 2 hours, 55 minutes ago
Een long before you see island luck "web shops" throughout the Caribbean LMFAO
birdiestrachan 45 minutes ago
The FNM and the PLP both appointed him for post.
What has he done that is so bad.
The number business has existed for many years. No one has to buy numbers. Many do it because they hope to win and it is fun for them.
