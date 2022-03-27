Bahamas Bids Farewell To The Royal Couple

The Bahamas bid farewell to Prince William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, on Saturday night after their visit to Abaco and Grand Bahama – the last leg of their trip.

It was the end of their tour of three countries in the region – which also included Belize and Jamaica – for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

During their time in the capital, the Duke and Duchess met the Prime Minister, spoke to school children, greeted frontline health care workers, watched a Junkanoo parade, sailed in a regatta; and were hosted by the Governor General to a 'glitz and glamour' reception.

They spoke to Hurricane Dorian survivors in Abaco, visited the Grand Bahama Children's Home, and toured the award-winning Coral Vita project.

Government officials bid farewell to the Royal Couple at Lynden Pindling International Airport ahead of their return to the United Kingdom.

(BIS Photos/Patrick Hanna)