The Bahamas bid farewell to Prince William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, on Saturday night after their visit to Abaco and Grand Bahama – the last leg of their trip.
It was the end of their tour of three countries in the region – which also included Belize and Jamaica – for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
During their time in the capital, the Duke and Duchess met the Prime Minister, spoke to school children, greeted frontline health care workers, watched a Junkanoo parade, sailed in a regatta; and were hosted by the Governor General to a 'glitz and glamour' reception.
They spoke to Hurricane Dorian survivors in Abaco, visited the Grand Bahama Children's Home, and toured the award-winning Coral Vita project.
Government officials bid farewell to the Royal Couple at Lynden Pindling International Airport ahead of their return to the United Kingdom.
(BIS Photos/Patrick Hanna)
Comments
TalRussell 3 hours, 37 minutes ago
Notes of "colourful" Poetry remain be written of a sun-drenched colony's out islands paradise with zero evidence throwback Africa, where the native colonists hearts at secret peace be carving out an little piece of England on this Atlantic side of the English Pond.
“Long live the future king. May his reign last forever. May his strength...Fail him never.” and inherited he Dukedom, Prince George of Cambridge, ― Yes?
ThisIsOurs 39 minutes ago
Why are all of these people jockeying for the limelight morbidly obese? That should be our number one sustainability goal. To live diabetes, heart disease, stroke and hypertension free. It is inexcusable for all these men and women to be dressed in military ceremonial wear and have 50" waistlines. They're in the military, don't they have any physical fitness requirements?
The worst thing that ever happened to the bahamas was the plus size fashion industry
