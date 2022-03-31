Customs Staff Promotions ‘In Pipeline’

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

STATE Public Service Minister Pia Glover-Rolle confirmed yesterday that recommendations for the promotions of 203 Bahamas customs officers have been processed and more are in the pipeline.

She added that simultaneously officials were processing promotions, confirmations and reclassifications for other ministries and departments including the Ministry of Education and for immigration officers.

“As of yesterday the update is that we have processed 203 customs matters and more are in the pipeline,” she said yesterday before the parliamentary sitting.

“...I’m very happy about that. There are more coming according to the permanent secretary of customs so that means that matter is ongoing.”

She also said: “We’re processing promotions, reclassifications, confirmations, simultaneously for a number of government ministries and the work is going on. The work is going well and as I meet civil servants across the country in social circles they are very happy to be receiving their letters.

“It was a customs promotional exercise but there are other exercises that are going on simultaneously. We continue with immigration, the Ministry of Education is another big one. Social services we’re looking at as well and the Ministry of the Public Service as well,” she said.

Some people had already received confirmation letters, she said.

Once the promotions, confirmations and reclassifications are complete, Mrs Glover Rolle said the flaws in the system will be remedied.

“As we do the work we are analysing the flaws in the process. The flaws in the system that are making these processes so slow and we’re looking at ways in this new day reformation of the public service to fix these issues. So, after we get these promotions done and after we do these assessments we will see if we can find a better way to move processes forward through the public service.”