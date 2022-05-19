Hospital Limits Public Visitation

PRINCESS Margaret Hospital as of yesterday has limited visitation from the public due to an increase in COVID-19 positive cases in the country.

Patient visitation is now limited to two people for a duration of no longer than 15 minutes at bed time.

A press statement yesterday said: “Based on the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ reporting of the increase in COVID-19 positive cases, hospital administration has made the decision to alter visitation policies.

“All visitors will be processed via the Critical Care Block entrance and are required to adhere to all COVID-19 prevention protocols, including maintaining social distancing inside the hospital and wearing face masks, at all times.

“The Public Hospitals Authority and Princess Margaret Hospital request patience as we continue to prioritise patient and staff safety.

“The public is encouraged to follow all advisories and updates from the Ministry of Health and Wellness and the Public Hospitals Authority for further information regarding hospital service.”