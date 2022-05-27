HMBS Flamingo Disaster 10th May, 1980

(Read John 5:1-8)

A Sermon Preached by Canon S. Sebastian Campbell at the annual Red Mass in observance of the sinking of HMBS Flamingo.

MIRACLES At the Pool: we are at the pool Bethzatha in Jerusalem at this pool miracles occur. Around this pool there is a multitude of broken people, distressed by the diseases of life. All waiting for a miracle. In that sad heap of human brokenness is a man, he has been there for thirty-eight years. He needs his miracle, but it’s only possible in the pool. Jesus comes into his space, probably the first person to recognize him. “Do you wish to be healed?” Jesus asks. “Sir,” the man responded, “I don’t have anyone to put in the pool when the water is troubled, while I am trying to get in somebody else gets there first.

“He needs help to be first; he needs to be first, on someone’s list of priority. He couldn’t get help in the 38 years. Who is on our list of priority? In 1967 a miracle occurred in this country, we put each other first. Offsprings of slaves came together and got our Negro leaders into that pool of love, and thus gave them responsibility for the first time to lead a country where blacks were in the majority. We fought to etch this day into a living memorial by creating January 10th every year as a holiday that generations yet unborn would know the miracle that happens when we work together. This led to independence on the 10th July 1973 as we reign in full, sovereign and free status. Then in 1980 with the formation of the Defence Force and other institutions was our way of building on that which was stated in 1967. We must work together to defend our borders and country as a whole. By this we get our people into that proverbial pool and defend their rights that we might stand tall among the nations of the world.

The Royal Bahamas Defence Force was created to be that pool of Bethzatha for us as a young nation on the 31st March 1980-thanks to the vision of Sir Lynden Oscar Pindling, father of the nation. (It was only six weeks old when the disaster struck).

On a convenient Sunday in the month of May, we gather for our annual Red Mass and Memorial Service in observance of the Flamingo disaster on the 10th May 1980. I urge the government to declare May, every year as HMBS Flamingo month, that this defining moment might be indelibly etched on the table of the heart of every Bahamian, into generations yet unborn.

I thank Commodore Raymond King for agreeing to this service and welcome the Minister of National Security Mr. Wayne Munroe and Captain Henry Daxon who represents the commodore.

The Royal Bahamas Defence Force has given into a vibrant multi- missioned military organization.

Today we celebrate hundreds of our sons and daughters who have enlisted over these 42 years in defence of our sovereignty. Today we pause to recognize the fact that many have died in active service. They must never be forgotten.

Today, our attention is drawn to the infamous sinking of the HMBS Flamingo incident. 19 crew members under Commander Amos Rolle set sail on HMBS Flaming, leaving Coral Harbour base on Thursday, 8th May 1980, on what should have been a routine 10-day patrol of Bahamian waters.

All remained quiet until Saturday, 10th May, when they spotted two foreign fishing vessels, 500 yards north of Saint Domingo, a Bahamian island. Having boarded both vessels and arresting the four fishermen on each vessel they were taken in tow heading towards Santo Domingo, when the Cuban MiG fighter jets started to let go volleys of machine gun fire. Ultimately HMBS Flamingo was abandoned because it was sinking and our marines were ordered, “overboard.” They swam for dear life, still being fired upon. Four were killed: Fenrick Sturrup, Austin Smith, David Tucker, and Edward Williams. It could only have been an harrowing experience, traumatizing, bloody as Fenrick Sturrup, it is said, shouted his last words. “Oh Lordy! Lordy!”

Bravery was displayed by marine seaman Whitefield Neely, who searched the waters in the dory/small boat for survivors. Even more bravery was shown when Amos Rolle and his crew who took control of the enemy ship from 6:30pm-1am and slowly, but safely, landed in Ragged Island, the walk-through field roads to reach Duncan Town, on that island. The Cubans terrorized these poor people, flying as low as the palm trees over Duncan Town, the pool of healing this was a place for miracles for all concerned. American jet fighters drove the Cubans away.

Today we salute not only the four martyrs: Fenrick Sturrup, Austin Smith, David Tucker, and Edward Williams, but the fifteen survivors led by captain Amos Rolle and Anthony Allens.

THEY ARE OUR HEROES:

Commanding Officer: Lieutenant Amos Rolle (RIP).

Officers: Sublieutenant – Anthony Allens (sick and retired); Sublieutenant - Wilfred Sands (RIP); Marines: Petty Officer - Peterson James (Retired); Leading Mechanic - Denzil Clarke (Retired); Leading Mechanic - Gregory Curry (Retired); Leading Mechanic - Oscar Miller (RIP); Able Mechanic - Eugene Thompson (Retired); Able Seaman - Cladwell Farrington (Retired); Able Seaman - Trevor Sands (Retired); Marine Seaman - John Wallace (Resigned); Marine Seaman - Leo Kirby (RIP); Marine Seaman - Whitfield Neely (Retired); Marine Seaman - Anthony Russell Retired); and Marine Seaman - Willard Saunders (Retired).

On behalf of a grateful nation and on behalf of our National Heroes Committee, of which I am chairman, I hail all nineteen crew members as heroes of our nation and call us into national repentance for our failure to have done so longtime ago the National Honours system should have honoured them. We continue to swamp our list of National Honours and specifically National Heroes with politicians. The treatment of crew members, post sinking of HMBS Flamingo, has not been favourable by successive governments. The surviving 15 crew members have been put out to pasture and that is not green either. These men have been forgotten and totally disregarded. They have been sent into oblivion.

They have all been retired without health insurance. They were given no counselling. The Flamingo disaster was mentally wrecking. Some took to drinking. The welfare of these men was never addressed. Today it has been forty-two years. Past administrations have abdicated its responsibility. These men have paid the ultimate price. They should at least have medical insurance for life. The Bahamas must show a sense of devotion and concern for these men. They are our heroes. Is this story part of Social Studies in our school? Streets, roadways, public buildings can be named in their honour. We give parcel of lands to athletes who win gold or silver at the Olympics. These men have won gold in protecting the sovereignty of our land. After whom have we named naval ships? Commanding officer Amos Rolle is dead and forgotten. Can he be rescued from the graveyard of obscurity, sub lieutenant Anthony Allens is sick and broken, what is being done to help him? Four others have since died in despair. All others are retired. Can we give them their flowers while they are alive? The New Day government can tower over and drive all previous governments in this regard.

Seize the time and opportunity to do right for it is always the right time to do right. Honour these men, elevate them to hero status, declare May HMBS Flamingo month, revere all 15 marines. Declare May 10th a National Day of Observances.

To all Defence Force Officers continue to do all the good you can for our country - as you ride the high seas and build on land for ravaged Bahamians in times of disaster.

We are always in need of miracles; they happen in the pool of love. Let us pool our resources, in co-operatives and other enterprises to better ourselves, trust each other and as we grow, our nation grows in love.

The Defence Force has been around the pool for some forty-two years, as a nation let us take better care of our Marines and indeed one another. When we do so, all of us grow and experience healing and upward mobility.

Forward, Upward, Onward, Together…

(Canon S. Sebastian Campbell from Arthur’s Town, Cat Island, serves as Rector of St. Gregory the Great, N.P.)