ISLANDS SPARED MAJOR DAMAGE: Grand Bahama and Abaco ‘fared well’ in Hurricane Nicole

By DENISE MAYCOCK, KHRISNA RUSSELL and LETRE SWEETING

Tribune Staff Reporters

GRAND Bahama and Abaco avoided significant damage during the passage of Hurricane Nicole - with Acting Prime Minister Chester Cooper saying yesterday: “It looks like we have been spared the worst of it.”

The Minister for Grand Bahama, Ginger Moxey, said it was expected that the airport would reopen by last night, with only some debris to be cleared.

In Abaco, there was some flooding at the port and at Leonard M Thompson International Airport, but no serious injuries were reported following the storm.

Some businesses in Green Turtle Cay remained without power yesterday.

Molly McIntosh, general manager of the Bluff House Beach Resort and Marina, said: “Nicole was stronger, certainly than I thought it was going to be... we had a little shock here, because it was stronger and longer than we thought.”

