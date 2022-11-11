PM unveils Bahamas Blue Carbon Credit Management Initiative at COP-27

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Phillip “Brave” Davis along with environmental enthusiasts unveiled the Bahamas Blue Carbon Credit Management Initiative at the CARICOM Pavilion at COP-27 on Friday.

Mr Davis expressed the importance of innovation and collaboration with the private sector and non-profit partners in an effort to bring about climate action within the Caribbean.

The prime minister, along with Dr Austin Gallagher, CEO of Beneath the Waves, and Anthony Ferguson, Director of Carbon Management Limited for the government, explained the details surrounding carbon credits to the forum.

During his opening remarks, Mr Davis referred to the conclusion of the Caribbean Regional Heads of Government’s two-day summit that was hosted by The Bahamas in August in preparation for COP27.

At the event, Mr Davis said world leaders expressed what they wanted to see from the market.

“While there are opportunities, there are also challenges so by working together, hopefully we can take best advantage of one and overcome the other,” he said.

“We must also engage strongly with the private sector and other local stakeholders. Regional leaders also highlighted the need for simplicity and flexibility in the instruments used in the carbon market, especially in relation to carbon pricing.

“We believe that our approach in The Bahamas is a gold standard for which others can also benefit. We also believe that our approach reflects the realities for what is needed in effecting real action to meet the challenge of climate change.”

Mr Davis explained that effective climate solutions require science, finances and input and input and commitment from all sectors.

At the forum, Dr Austin Gallagher explained the concept behind carbon credits, and referred to them as a “tradable permit”.

“Very quick summary of what a carbon credit is - a tradable permit or certificate which provides validation of an offset. One ton of carbon is a carbon credit,” he said.

Mr Gallagher also added that carbon credits can be purchased by corporations or individuals to achieve their ESG goals all while providing protection to the sovereign nation through those same revenues.

According to Anthony Ferguson, the Bahamas Blue Carbon Credit Management Initiative will allow the Bahamian economy to diversify.

Mr Ferguson said the “natural assets” of The Bahamas would be managed through governance principles such as the reduction of greenhouse gas, restoration and improvement of the economy, conservation and protection of natural assets, enhancement of biodiversity through implementation and enforcement, and lastly, community co-benefit.

The director of the Carbon Management Limited for the government explained that everything the government does will be “transparent”, as he said transparency brings “value plus liquidity”.

He also explained that the government is aiming to have the first natural asset company on the New York Stock Exchange by the end of 2024.