Munroe: Defence Force officers who quit without permission risk jail

By JADE RUSSELL

NATIONAL Security Minister Wayne Munroe revealed that Royal Bahamas Defence Force officers must receive permission to resign as he said officers “will probably be imprisoned for that offence” if they fail to do so.

Mr Munroe’s comments came when one reporter asked him if he was aware of claims that some 200 RBDF officers had threatened to resign from the force.

Mr Munroe said he was not aware of these claims but said any member of the RBDF must seek permission to resign, as he suggested if they failed to do so there would be consequences.

“Any member of RBDF can seek my permission to resign. If they do not get my permission to resign and do not show up to work, they would be considered absent without leave and will probably be imprisoned for that offence,” he said on Wednesday outside the House of Assembly.

The addition of manpower to the RBDF has been an ongoing process, as officials have worked actively to get new recruits.

In February, Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis congratulated the latest crop of Royal Bahamas Defence Force officers on their completion of the initial basic training during a Passing Out Parade.

Mr Davis extended his congratulations to the newly minted officers of New Entry 58 and Woman Entry 27. He said it was his privilege to honour them for dedicating their lives to public service and remarked that this was the first step in their military career.

“It is a privilege to offer you my heartfelt congratulations on the completion of your initial basic training in the Royal Bahamas Defence Force,” Mr Davis said.