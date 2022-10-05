Minister: Consideration given to redeployment of COVID ambassadors

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

NATIONAL Security Minister Wayne Munroe said consideration is being given to the redeployment of COVID-19 ambassadors, despite the recent falling away of much of the country’s mask mandate.

Yesterday, the minister pointed to the remaining requirement as of October 1 for masks to be worn by people accessing healthcare facilities, visiting senior care homes or in an indoor classroom setting.

Due to this, he said there was still a need for some ambassadors to remain active, and they will likely police the few places where masks are still required.

“There are still a few places where masks must be worn,” Mr Munroe said. “Consideration is being given to their redeployment. They were engaged on contracts and not as public servants.”

He said redeployment will depend on “if other uses can be found for them given their skill sets and qualifications”.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force’s COVID-19 unit was established not long after a state of emergency was declared in March 2020. The ambassadors — civilian men and women — were several months later trained to work alongside the police in manning popular locations such as Potter’s Cay, Arawak Cay and beaches throughout the island.

Last November, Health and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville said there were plans in the works to increase the number of COVID police officers and COVID ambassadors.

He said the government was also looking into engaging private security companies to help monitor social gatherings.

His comments were reported in a local daily at a time when there were lingering concerns about social gatherings leading to a surge in coronavirus cases.

“We are always concerned about the enforcement of the rules, and I want to make it clear that the Ministry of Health does not enforce the rules,” Dr Darville said at the time.

“It is the Ministry of National Security, the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF), the COVID police.

“We understand that the direction we are heading in to get the economy open will require more policing.

“And so, we intend to increase the number of COVID police or COVID ambassadors and activate additional training and hopefully deploy more COVID ambassadors into our Family Islands, so that we can do a better job in policing,” he said last year.