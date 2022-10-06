Minnis: Prime Minister cannot be trusted

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

KILLARNEY MP Dr Hubert Minnis asserted yesterday that Bahamians do not trust Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis, pointing to what he suggested was an unfulfilled commitment to stave off additional financial burdens on residents already struggling with inflation.

Dr Minnis was referring to the prime minister’s announcement on Tuesday that Bahamas Power and Light bills were set to rise as the power provider was forced to increase its monthly fuel charge in response to rising fuel costs.

The rate increase is set to be reflected in consumers’ electricity bills beginning November.

However, Mr Davis at the time gave an assurance that the bill increases will only be temporary and are expected to come down over the next 12 to 18 months.

Despite this, the former prime minister predicted the increase would have a snowball affect on businesses and further launch people into financial hardship.

“The prime minister had made a commitment,” Dr Minnis said. “He had said that the Bahamian people cannot accept a burden at this particular time because of the pain and the perils that we’re going through.

“Then his Minister of Works Alfred Sears said there would be no increase in fuel charge. Then suddenly there’s an increase in fuel charge announced yesterday (Tuesday).”

He also said: “So, what has he done by increasing the fuel charge on the populace?

“We are already experiencing inflation, which the prime minister had contributed to. The cost of living will go up even further.

“Already there is a CARICOM report that states that some Bahamians go to bed with only one meal per day. Some go to be with two meals per day and some have none and the prime minister has increased this burden on the populace.

“The businesses will also suffer. They will have an increased cost, which means they run the possibility of laying off individuals.

“The food shops, the restaurants will increase, the mom-and-pop shops will increase, their overhead will increase.”

Dr Minnis said the situation has drawn concerns about whether Mr Davis and his administration can be trusted.

“Can you believe this prime minister? I say no. This prime minister cannot be trusted. This prime minister we cannot believe.

“When he said that there would be no tax increase but real property tax increased, mortgages increased as a result of what they have done, fuel charge increased so electricity bills have increased as a result of what he has done. He cannot be trusted.

“Then with the European Union he has made commitments in three different communications, three different letters according to the newspaper. He had committed to the EU that he would follow through with certain programmes. He did not do it. So, he has a track record of unworthiness and cannot be trusted.”

Dr Minnis also questioned whether there will be an increase to National Insurance Board contributions. Earlier this year The Tribune exclusively reported that the fund was in peril, following an actuarial review.

“He has said that there will be no increase in National Insurance contributions so we look forth to see whether we can accept his word or we will see further increase in NIB contributions increasing the burden to the poor Bahamian populace.”

Dr Minnis said his administration had plans for BPL that would have avoided increasing the burdens on Bahamians.

These included the fuel hedging programme and a new power plant that utilised liquified natural gas.

However, he insisted the Progressive Liberal Party government did not have a plan.

“Now with respect to BPL, we had a plan. We had a hedging programme in place so that we locked in fuel at certain costs and that brought the power bill down by 50 (percent) in some instances 60 percent. You review your bill, you would see it brought it down.

“The election was held but the Cabinet paper was prepared to carry on the hedging. Did the prime minister see the Cabinet paper? He must inform us whether he saw the Cabinet paper, or he just ignored the Cabinet paper and subsequently ignored the hedging.

“If he did not see it then why was the Cabinet paper not shown to the prime minister to be brought forth to carry out the hedging?

“Then we had another component. We had a negotiation, a deal for a new power plant that we were working out with Shell (North America). The plan is we were introducing LNG storage facilities so that we can shift over to LNG.

“All would have caused a further decrease in the electricity bills. So, there was a plan, our plan was hedging, our plan was the new power station and LNG.

“The prime minister, they have no plan,” Dr Minnis said.