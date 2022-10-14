Scheme aims to bring farming into the backyard

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

AGRICULTURAL Development Organisation has partnered with The Church Commercial Farming Group (TCCFG) to facilitate the backyard farming initiative.

Philip Smith, ADO executive chairman, explained the organisation was able to come up with $200,000 that was used to purchase 5,000 backyard kits and also employed some extension officers.

“We want to do 50,000 backyard farms, which is probably 40 percent of the population 30 to 40 percent, you know, 400,000 persons, probably 150,000 homes,” he said yesterday. “So, we’d like to roll out 50,000. It cost us 100,000 to roll out 5,000.

“So, it’s going to cost us $2m, approximately to roll out 50,000. I’m hoping with my assistant chairman, my deputy chairman that we will raise this $2m within the next four to five months,” he said further in his remarks.

Rather than giving people a plate of food or two and feeding them for a day, this will feed one for a lifetime, Mr Smith said of the reasoning behind the project.

He is of the view that this can go a long way with eradicating hunger and that is why ADO has brought all of the major feeding organisations on board.

“I believe, you know, the Department of Statistics said that there were like 12.8 percent of the persons who experience hunger in the country. Those statistics were done about seven years ago, I believe, maybe 10 years ago. Today, I believe it is probably more like 20 percent.”

He added the community farming will be rolled out in another eight weeks.

TCCFG chairman Reverend Dr Patrick Paul said officials have set their sights on doing a significant part to cut down on the country’s food import bill.

“I believe within five to seven years we’re going to have at least 25 percent of that 97 percent of imports cut down and if Phil has anything to do with it I think we can be close to 45 percent,” the chairman said.

He expressed faith in the church to bring about change.

“I want to show you in the next two or three years, as the church continues to really amalgamate both our human resources, spiritual resources, and all of those things that go into kind of come together. We believe that we’re going to have a great impact on our society, to bring about the kind of turn, the kind of change that you and I are all looking for.

“We believe that the church is the answer, we believe that the church can help, that the church can participate and bring in a greater level of social wellness in our society.”

Agriculture and Marine Resources Minister Clay Sweeting revealed that The Bahamas continues to import more than 90 percent of the country’s food, which leaves people vulnerable to disruptors like climate change, shipping challenges, and rising inflation.

He said: “The backyard farming kits being distributed here today will assist with those challenges and backyard farming simply brings your food closer to your table. But the food that we grow will help to nourish countless families. ADO and the Church Commercial Farming Group is assisting and bringing about the change we need to feed our people. So, we must be fearless in our efforts to plant the seeds, to attend to them and to reap the benefits of our rewards. We have to grow a healthier nation.”

Minister Sweeting also said: “Distribution of these backyard farming kits can benefit schools, churches, neighbourhoods and the wider community. It will connect communities in ways unimagined. Investing time and effort to grow one’s own food is a sustainable food practice and an immediate solution to reduce hunger in our country. So, we must continue to educate and inspire our people at a time when there are increasing threats to food security. I am grateful that we are partners like ADO and the church to continue to lead the way to grow safe and nutritious food.”