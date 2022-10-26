Man in hospital after shooting

A 43-YEAR-OLD man is in hospital after he was shot on Monday, police said.

The incident took place after 11pm. Police said the Moncur Alley resident was robbed by three men, one of whom had a handgun.

The thieves took an undisclosed amount of cash and shot the victim who is in stable condition in hospital.

Police are also looking for five men who robbed an East Street business on Monday. Shortly after 3pm the suspects, two of whom were armed with handguns, entered the business and demanded cash.

The culprits robbed the establishment and a patron of an undisclosed amount of cash, and while leaving, gun butted a male employee in his chest, police said.