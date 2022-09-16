‘Find a way to let all voices be heard on possible republic’

By JADE RUSSELL

WITH the topic of The Bahamas possibly transitioning into a republic gaining attention again since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, a local governance reformer said the conversation needs to be held in a “rational way” where all stakeholders have a chance to be heard.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Phillip “Brave” Davis told the House of Assembly that he does not believe now is the time to start having conversations about the country’s future with the monarchy following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last Thursday, adding that discussions over the issue can be had after the official mourning period ends.

When contacted for comment, the Organisation for Responsible Governance’s (ORG) executive director, Matt Aubry, said there should be a more effective time which can focus on the debate about if the country should be a republic.

“I know that there’s been a lot of discussion over the years about consideration of being a republic and in the face of Barbados becoming a republic, it obviously is very timely with the passing of the Queen.

“But I also think that it’s probably likely that there’s an emotion behind the most recent discussion, and with all honesty, this discussion about governance is one that needs to happen in a rational way where all the stakeholders have a chance to not only be heard, but also consider what the implications are. What do things look like? What would that be? What do we want for the country? And how can that go forward,” he said.

Mr Aubry said there should be attention brought onto the long-standing issues in the country in order for there to be a fully effective conversation on the country’s future with the monarchy.

“I don’t know that at this stage, the discussion of whether we should be a republic or be in our current level of governance. Getting to how we address those long-standing issues, I think they still need to be addressed whether you were under one system or another. So, issues like anti-corruption or freedom of information or access to government contracts on a more wide and fair basis. Getting a better understanding of the government’s finances, and having a voice in whether and how monies are spent is what citizens want.”

He continued: “Our thought is that spending time on addressing these longer-term issues, helps you then to have a more comprehensive and clear discussion about whether being a republic would be, you know, better a path forward or not. So, I do think by putting attention to some of these key issues that we’re dealing with now is the appropriate response.”

On Wednesday Parliament held short proceedings as parliamentarians paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II and also offered condolences to the monarch and the royal family. This was the first sitting of the House of Assembly since Parliament’s summer break.

Mr Aubry said he knew there was an understanding for there to be a regrouping in the House this month.

“It makes sense that they would have gathered quickly to make that proclamation. And that’s really the whole agenda. What we’ve pushed forward is we do feel like citizens have a critical role, not only in being aware of what’s going on in Parliament, but also having an opportunity to make their contributions when policies are pending.

“And so having time for consultation, like is being extended now with the marital rape bill, knowing what is upcoming on the on the legislative agenda, it allows citizens and groups like ours to make sure that we’re aware and involved. When things happen spontaneously, and you’re not prepared. It means that citizens don’t have the full opportunity to really, you know, see what’s going on in that governance process.”