POLICE QUESTION EX-PM MINNIS: Investigation into last administration’s food programme confirmed

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune News Editor
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
FORMER Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said police officers interviewed him earlier this year as part of an extensive criminal investigation into his administration’s COVID-19 food assistance programme.
Dr Minnis, who The Tribune contacted, said three senior officers interviewed him for over an hour. He said police gave him the option to be questioned at a police station or a neutral location. He chose the latter and was accompanied by his lawyer.
In the first official confirmation of the criminal probe, Deputy Commissioner of Police Leamond Deleveaux said yesterday that more than 75 people had been interviewed so far.
However, he insisted Dr Minnis is not a suspect in the investigation.
“He was seen as a witness,” he said. “He provided us with information but he is not a suspect and he was seen only because he was the Prime Minister at the time.”
DCP Deleveaux has recently spearheaded other politically sensitive investigations, including those resulting in former Water and Sewerage Corporation chairman Adrian Gibson and former Youth, Sports and Culture Minister Lanisha Rolle being charged with crimes.
The scope of the investigation into the food programme is unclear, but it comes after Davis administration officials have repeatedly said the programme lacked proper oversight.
“It would appear that the Davis administration, because of their poor governance and lack of agenda for this country, are looking for deflection from their governance and tax, spend and waste type of governance,” Dr Minnis said yesterday. “Let it be known that I will not be used, nor will I be a deflection, and if the police want to question me again, they can call me at any time.”
Asked how he felt being interviewed by police, Dr Minnis said: “I was not disturbed at all because I knew that throughout my governance I was very transparent and honest with the Bahamian people and if we face a similar disaster, I will ensure again the Bahamian people receive the necessary tools and equipment for their survival.”
Last month, Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis accused an unnamed non-profit organisation of going on a spending spree, buying two high-end trucks and boats with public funds that were meant to provide food assistance during the pandemic.
That was one of several criticisms Mr Davis has made about the programme since taking office in 2021.
He previously said his administration had struggled to determine how the $53m issued to the National Food Distribution Taskforce was spent.
Dr Minnis praised the programme yesterday and its leader, Susan Larson, saying they performed admirably.
“They utilised the services of NGOs and ensured that individuals throughout the length and breadth of The Bahamas were provided with food at a time when it was needed most,” he said. “People received the food in an orderly and humane fashion as opposed to what was seen throughout other countries of the world where there was mass demonstrations and unrest for food. We avoided that because of the manner in which the NGOs and Susan Larson and those had functioned. I am proud of that grouping.
“Brave Davis and those are on a witch-hunt, and they must be very, very careful.”
stillwaters 14 hours, 42 minutes ago
I know a lot of people who wish that food line was still functional. Looks like this government is trying to put us all in the poor house.
birdiestrachan 14 hours, 41 minutes ago
Honest and transparent , .? Save that lie doc, Witch hunt, you sound like Mr Trump, did you say you admired him? You called the bahamas corrupt what about the food program how much were you paying mrs Larson for voluntary work
stillwaters 13 hours, 22 minutes ago
The Bahamas is highly corrupt from our head down to our toes....every single government....we need to deal with it instead of burying our heads in the sand.
hrysippus 9 hours, 37 minutes ago
Ms. B. Strachan; Why do you ask "how much were you paying mrs Larson for voluntary work". No one ever said that Mrs. Larson was doing voluntary work. Where are you getting these weird ideas from? The confirmed bachelor perhaps?
themessenger 11 hours, 14 minutes ago
The next time there is an outbreak of pestilence, a pandemic or a catastrophic hurricane and the PLP are looking for assistance, all those NGO's and volunteers who gave their time and donations to help feed the needy but had their good names and reputations smeared by those paragons of virtue, Davis & Co, they should tell them to go piss up a rope, let God and Obadiah feed them.
Topdude 11 hours, 13 minutes ago
Why are they still bothering this man? Please remember what goes around comes around.
birdiestrachan 11 hours, 9 minutes ago
N gos appears to be making money they were not donating anything ,
themessenger 10 hours, 50 minutes ago
So Birdie, you saying that none of the wholesalers,' grocers, restaurants and the general public that donated didn't donate? Its fortunate for you that the food allegedly most favored by crabs, such as yourself, can be found laying around almost anywhere so no danger of you ever having to search for it or going hungry.
ThisIsOurs 9 hours, 41 minutes ago
Didnt Lanisha start as a mere questioning session?
birdiestrachan 9 hours, 21 minutes ago
So ms Larson was hired by the competent authority , and she was paid , the singing bishop and others would have done it for nothing
ThisIsOurs 4 hours, 13 minutes ago
No they wouldnt.
Bonefishpete 5 hours, 35 minutes ago
Tis the season to indict former heads of State?
