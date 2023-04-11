Minnis: Tightening gun regulation ‘misguided’

By JADE RUSSELL

FORMER Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said the Davis administration’s plan to tighten firearm regulations for licensed gun holders is “misguided,” adding the focus should be on criminals, not law-abiding people.

National Security Minister Wayne Monroe said last month the government would toughen requirements for obtaining and keeping licensed firearms. He said owners should periodically show they can safely use the weapons.

Leaders of the National Firearms Association Bahamas said they support stricter regulations because this would encourage responsible gun ownership. Critics said the government would be creating a problem rather than solving them.

“(Licensed firearm owners) are not a part of the crime problem, and the government needs to focus on illegal firearms and gun smuggling,” Dr Minnis said yesterday.

“It’s misguided to put all the focus on legal gun owners who we know are law-abiding when the criminals are all over the place causing chaos. There could be a training and safety course for people who are getting shotguns and rifles for the first time. For the first time, I stress that, and it should be free.

“Those with existing licenses should not have to meet these new requirements. They should be left as is.”

Last month, Mr Munroe said people should be made to prove they can safely handle firearms.

He said: “We have between 20k or 30k licences for shotguns and rifles. I have a shotgun, I have a rifle. I obtained those about ten-odd years ago. I wasn’t able to prove to the licensing authority that I can safely use either of them. Periodically, annually or every two years, I’m not required to prove that I can still safely use them. We intend to change that.

“A handgun, a shotgun, and a rifle is a lethal weapon and so we’re gonna be concerned that the persons who we give permission to own them, to possess them, have sufficient knowledge to safely use them when they get them and to continue to safely use them going forward.”

According to the NFA, there are more than 40,000 licensed firearms in the country.