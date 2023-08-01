FACE TO FACE: Sister cities – Nassau and Ghana

By FELICITY DARVILLE

A Sister City Agreement between Nassau, New Providence, The Bahamas and Princess Town, Ahanta, Ghana, will form long-needed, direct connections between Africa and the people of its Diaspora born in The Bahamas. It will serve to strengthen cultural, social and economic ties for the people of both countries.

This historic occasion took place in the Ahanta area in the Western region of Ghana in late June. It was a part of the Bahamas Independence Secretariat’s calendar of events, denoting its national significance in efforts to commemorate the Golden Jubilee.

The Sister City Agreement, according to officials from both sides, would pave the way for Bahamians and the Ahanta people of Princess Town (also known as Pokesu) to exchange culture, education, and trade to promote peace and unity.

Political leaders and elders in Ghana gathered to commemorate the occasion, which Bahamian government officials attended.

Representing the Ahanta, Minister for the Western Region, Kobby Okyere Darko-Mensah and the Municipal Chief Executive of Ahanta West, John Agyare were among the dignitaries present.

This significant event was sparked by the work of Christopher E Davis, who leads Sankofa Flamingo, a group dedicated to opening the eyes of Bahamians, reminding them to reach back and get their history with Africa. Only by developing strong roots with the motherland, says members of Sankofa Flamingo, can The Bahamas continue to succeed as an independent nation for another 50 years and more.

For years while Christopher worked at the Pompey Museum of Slavery & Emancipation, he engaged in deep research on Africa. In doing so, he found the roots of Junkanoo - The Bahamas’ grandest cultural expression. Junkanoo, and similar festivals throughout the Caribbean, bear strong semblance to Ghana’s popular Western Regional fancy dressing festival known as Ankos.

These festivals were made to celebrate the safety of the Ahanta people thanks to their fearless kings and warriors, who protected them during the time of slavery and invasion from countries like Portugal and Belgium.

Christopher discovered that the majority of the slave ships that first berthed in the Bahamas were from Princess Town in Ahanta. This indicated that the blood of the Ahanta runs through the veins of many Bahamians. With this in mind, the members of Sankofa Flamingo began to live out their purpose, travelling to Africa and making vital connections with the Ahanta people.

They were welcomed with open arms. Christopher was crowned by the Ahanta as “Nana Safohene Gyan Kwa II” meaning “Chief Commander of the Army to the great King Nana Baidoo Bonsoe”. According to Ahanta history, Nana Safohene Gyan Kwa I fought the slave trade until his final breath. His bravery finds new meaning as centuries later, the descendants of people stolen from Africa, come back to Ghana to honor his legacy.

A series of community meetings, elder reasonings, council conclaves were held with Christopher - Nana Safohene Gyan Kwa II, who was honored in a coronation ceremony in 2002. He and members of Sankofa Flamingo are paving the way for more Bahamians to trace their roots to Ahanta. Members include Ohemaa Safohema Tamara Davis; Ohemaa Safochereba Angelique McKay; Safo Dr Michael Pateman; Safo Robin Lightbourne; and Safo Oswald “Ras Copper” White.

In May, Christopher’s years of research and hard work culminated in the release of a revolutionary text in the context of Bahamian history. “Black Rinse, A New Perspective on the History of the African Diaspora in The Bahamas” is a historical treasure that connects many dots between Africa and The Bahamas. It fills gaping holes in Bahamian history, left by a lack of information or misinformation about Africa.

Black Rinse offers perspectives on Maroonage, or communities of escapees; the Inter-American Slave Trade and the complicity of West Africans; as well as the roots of Junkanoo dating back to the early 18th century.

“Most Africans in The Bahamas are deprived of any meaningful history since independence,” Christopher said.

He added: “The book began as a unique project to give an unapologetic view of the African/ black perspective of history. Much of it is a compilation of research done at the Antiquities, Monuments and Museum Corporation (AMMC) and expounded much further in what was supposed to be my free time. The book’s goal is not only to take a more in-depth look at African Historiography in The Bahamas, but also to see how it relates to the wider African Diaspora.

“To my surprise, over my years of research, there has been no shortage of information, anecdotes and incidents that reveal a much different story than the British apologist narrative spoonfed to Bahamians across generations. This book does not attempt to sugarcoat or hide any bias in perspectives regarding the African Diaspora in The Bahamas. However, with the scale titled so heavily to the side of British adulation, a black rinse is needed. My solemn hope is that it will inspire Africans in The Bahamas to look further and reveal our truth.”

Christopher presented Black Rinse to several Caribbean leaders, including Barbados' Prime Minister Mia Mottley and President of St Vincent and the Grenadines Ralph Everard Gonsalves, who commended him on the achievement. They were in Africa for an Africa Export-Import Bank event, which Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis also attended. The Sister City Signing was spurred by his passion and those of Sankofa Flamingo, as resulted in the establishment of official ties that only stand to benefit Bahamians and the Ahanta people of Ghana in the future.

The Ahanta West Municipality, where Princess Town is located, is in the Western Region of Ghana. Agona Nkwanta is its capital. According to Ghana’s 2021 population Census, about 153,140 dwell in this region.

The municipality has abundant natural resources, making it economically significant for Ghana. The Ahanta are among the biggest oil palm and rubber producers in the country. Oil, gold, and quarry stones are currently being explored in this mineral-rich area. Ahanta West is also known for its Kumdum and Ankos festivals, and people flock to the area from all over the world to participate.

The University of The Bahamas’ Harry C Moore Library currently has “Black Rinse, A New Perspective on the History of the African Diaspora in The Bahamas” in its repository.