I-Elite and Reloaded Baseball to host baseball and softball camp

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

INTERNATIONAL Sports Academy and Reloaded Baseball will return to host inaugural “Bat 2 Base-Ics” baseball and softball camp. The training will get underway August 14-19 at the Baillou Hills Sporting Complex.

The two-sport camp comes on the heels of the Reloaded Baseball team returning today from their first international Perfect Game baseball tournament in Sanford, Florida.

Peron Burnside, president of the Reloaded Baseball programme, talked about how important it is to remain proactive with the development of the young players.

“We have seen our deficiencies as we analysed the execution of our kids during each game and now we will work specifically to develop them in these areas with the intent to return to more tournaments to test what was taught,” Burnside said.

The collaborative camp will include the Tee-Ball to the 14-and under (14U) division. The coaches will brush up on baseball and softball fundamentals such as game rules, discipline and conduct, and real in-game scenarios as well as situations that prompt them to react to them.

With the camp also focused on softball, Burnside said it will also help to develop young girls in softball and they aim to afford all of their kids the opportunity to receive scholarships in pursuit of a higher education.

Despite the Reloaded Baseball team’s shortcomings at the Perfect Game Florida Summer Select Championship (Open), Geron Sands, co-founder of I-Elite and Reloaded president, both have the same goal going forward.

“The goal of Reloaded and I-Elite is that all of the kids who attend, whether softball or baseball, will have a clear understanding of where they are from a fundamental standpoint and where they need to be,” Burnside said.

He added that the plan is to take them to that point and he is adamant that they will be responsible for taking baseball and softball development in The Bahamas to a higher level.

The “Bat-2-Base-Ics” baseball and softball camp will be an annual event.

And, according to the organisers of the event, other initiatives like this one will continue to pop up throughout the calendar year.

Individuals who are interested in registering or require any additional information can contact 242-445-4551 or bat2basics242@gmail.com.

Reloaded Baseball will celebrate one year as a programme in August.