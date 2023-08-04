RECENTLY, I have been deeply fascinated by the profound impact of sports nutrition on athlete achievement and overall well-being.

Even more profound is how much our athletes, coaches and parents take their athletes’ nutrition for granted.

In this article, we begin our journey into the realm of sports nutrition, highlighting its significance in optimising athletic performance and recovery, while also recognising the vital role parents play in nurturing their young athletes’ nutrition at home.

Fuelling Success:

Unveiling the Power of Sports Nutrition

I have witnessed firsthand the incredible influence that proper nutrition holds in sustaining peak performance for athletes of all levels. Sports nutrition is not merely about counting calories; rather, it involves a strategic approach to meeting individualized dietary needs based on an athlete’s sport, training intensity, body composition, and performance goals. Believe it or not, it all starts in the home.

While youth athletes may receive expert guidance from coaches, sports medicine professionals and nutritionists, the influence of parents at home is equally essential. Parents serve as the primary support system for their young athletes, ensuring they receive the right nutrition and maintain the right habits to fuel their endeavors. A meticulously scheduled nutrition dense, balanced diet that incorporates the right mix of carbohydrates, proteins, fats, and micronutrients is key to nurturing the athletic potential of growing athletes.

Again, I cannot stress enough the crucial role parents play in fostering a healthy relationship with food and nutrition. Encouraging young athletes to embrace nutritious food choices and avoid fad diets, junk food, or excessive restrictions lays the foundation for a sustainable and successful athletic journey. Very often, our Bahamian youth athletes don’t eat enough for fear of getting “fat”. I always tell them – you must eat like a racehorse, not a bikini model. Taste is 90% psychological – if you feed your child broccoli, they will learn to like broccoli. If you let them eat soda and cheese puffs, they will learn to like soda and cheese puffs.

Striking the Right Balance:

The Importance of Macronutrients Macronutrients - proteins, fats, and carbohydrates - form the building blocks of sports nutrition, each playing a unique role in supporting an athlete’s performance and recovery.

Protein: Often hailed as the “muscle-builder,” protein is essential for repairing and rebuilding tissues after intense training sessions. Athletes rely on protein to support muscle growth and recovery, making it a vital component of their diet. Lean sources of protein such as chicken, fish, beans, and tofu are ideal for fueling an athlete’s journey towards peak performance. Fat: Contrary to popular belief, healthy fats are crucial for athletes’ overall well-being. Fats provide a concentrated source of energy, aid in nutrient absorption, and support hormone production. Athletes benefit from incorporating sources of healthy fats, like avocados, nuts, seeds, and olive oil, into their diets to sustain energy levels and maintain cardiovascular health. Carbohydrates: Carbohydrates serve as the primary source of energy for athletes. They are especially vital for endurance activities, replenishing glycogen stores and sustaining performance during training and competition. Athletes should choose complex carbohydrates like whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and legumes to maintain a steady energy supply.

Empowering Athletes with Nutrition Knowledge

As a dedicated Sports Medicine Practitioner and Sports Nutrition Specialist, I am passionate about empowering athletes and their parents with nutrition knowledge. At Empire Sports Medicine, we strive to equip parents and athletes with comprehensive sports nutrition education, enabling them to work together in making informed dietary choices that complement young athletes’ training and performance goals. In the coming weeks we will explore more about what to eat pre and post–workout, pre and post competition, in–season and off–season. Our mission is to navigate this intricate world of nutrition, guiding athletes and their parents towards optimal health, success, and longevity in their athletic pursuits. So…cut down on the chicken-in-da-bag.

Dr. Kent Bazard, is a Bahamian Sports Medicine Physician, Sports Performance Coach Sports Nutrition Specialist, and Founder of Empire Sports Medicine. Our mission is to empower athletes to reach new heights while safeguarding their health and well-being. We understand the unique demands of sports activities, and we are dedicated to helping athletes prevent injuries, overcome challenges, optimize nutrition and performance.

Dr. Kent L. Bazard B.Sc. M.Sc. (Sports Medicine) NASM-PES, M.B.,B.S. Sports Physician | Sports Performance Coach | Sports Nutrition Specialist


