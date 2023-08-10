Capital Football Summer Soccer Championships semifinals all set

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

AFTER three weeks of competition at the Roscow A L Davies soccer field, the Capital Football Label (CFL) Summer Soccer Championships semifinals are all set.

With the four remaining teams not only vying for a spot in the finals on August 20 but also a chance at taking home $3,500, competition levels will be high.

The summer soccer tourney got underway with eight teams and now the four remaining clubs include Happiness FC, Seventeen FC, Skilsaw FC and the undefeated Flamingo FC.

The leading Pool B team maintained their dominance in the tourney this past weekend after dropping Kickers FC 4-3.

The football club now has their sights set on Skilsaw FC.

The latter booked a trip to the semifinals after a tightly contested match with Happiness FC on Monday night which ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams will battle to the finish to secure a spot in the finals.

Carlos Paul, assistant coach of Flamingo FC, talked about the latest win in the quest to make it to the finals.

“We fought and did our best. In the first half we struggled but, in the second half, I told the guys when we played this game it was not going to be easy but we were the first in this pool and did our best to get it right,” Paul said.

The coach said collectively the goal is to become champions but there is still work that has to be done. His team will play against Skilsaw FC at 7pm this Sunday.

Meanwhile, Happiness FC, the number one team in Pool A, will go head-to-head with Seventeen FC at 4pm on Sunday.

Seventeen FC earned their spot in this upcoming weekend’s semifinals after defeating the UB Mingoes 4-2 this past Sunday.

Romel Neymar, a player of Happiness FC, said it felt wonderful to advance to another level in the competition.

“It feels wonderful. I am happy because it’s a good team, we are gonna give it our all against Seventeen FC and try to make it through to the finals,” he said.

The family-friendly event will have a “Party with the Players” segment during the break between games one and two.

The break will allow players to interact with the crowd and there will also be a bouncing castle and trampoline activities available for children.

Tickets are priced at $5 for adults and $3 for children under the age of 12.

The competition will wrap up with a new champion crowned on August 20.