CFL summer soccer returns every Sunday

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

THE Capital Football Label (CFL) Summer Soccer Championships are back at the Roscow A L Davies soccer field every Sunday until August 20.

The soccer competition got underway on July 16 and will continue until a club is crowned as champions to receive a cash prize of $3,500.

Eight teams with a total of 176 players combined are expected to battle it out on the RALD field each Sunday in hopes of being victorious this summer.

Kensly Joseph, president of the CFL, talked about his expectations of the teams competing at this year’s summer tournament.

“I am expecting the competition to be stiff to be very honest because anybody can win and it is anybody’s trophy at this point,” Joseph said.

The teams are separated into two pools with the players aged 16 and up. Pool A includes the Happiness Football Club (FC), Superstars FC, Original FC, and Skilsaw FC. Pool B fields Kickers FC, University of The Bahamas (UB) Mingoes, Seventeen FC, and Flamingo FC.

Seventeen FC and Flamingo FC will battle in a rematch at 7pm this Sunday after none of the teams were able to hoist the championship trophy last year due to controversy regarding the remaiing teams and the referees. Ultimately, the cash prize was split between the two teams to quash the matter.

With the tourney taking place following the conclusion of the Bahamas Football Association (BFA) soccer season, Joseph said the purpose of the event is to give returning college players the opportunity to stay active. “The purpose is to take the competition and culture of soccer when the major league has stopped during the summertime to have a tournament for college kids that come in town and want to remain active it is also a family friendly event for parents and children,”he said.

The CFL has continued to make improvements since documenting their start at the DW Davis field in 2015. Despite not having a women’s division this year the organization plans to rectify that for next year’s summer tournament by including the women soccer players.

Next up on the CFL summer soccer tourney schedule will be the Skilsaw FC versus Superstars FC in Pool A at 3pm. Additionally, the Kickers FC and UB Mingoes will face off in the Pool B at 5pm.

Persons are encouraged to support and come out every Sunday leading up to the championships.

“It is not only a soccer tournament it is a soccer cultural festival there are drinks, DJs, and entertainers in this family friendly enivironment,” Joseph added.

Tickets are priced at $5 for adults and $3 for children under the age of 12.