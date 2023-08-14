Seventeen FC, Flamingo FC to meet again in CFL finals

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

SEVENTEEN FC and Flamingo FC will square off on the Roscow A L Davies soccer field next week Sunday for the Capital Football Label (CFL) Summer Soccer Championship.

In front of a packed crowd, Seventeen FC upset Happiness FC, ending their quest to the finals. Flamingo FC remained in top form, collecting yet another win against Skilsaw FC while remaining undefeated to return to the finals for another consecutive year.

Flamingo FC vs Skilsaw FC

The Flamingo FC has yet to drop a game in the CFL Summer Soccer Championships. The feat remained unchanged after they ousted the Skilsaw FC 3-1 last night.

The dominant Pool B team saw Johny Tinus and Alex Richard Vixamar score two goals to give them a 2-0 lead headed into the second half of the game. Romel Neymar followed suit in the final half of the game, sinking the ball to the back of the net to lift Flamingo FC into yet another CFL finals.

The soccer club has been on a mission all tournament long with their sights not only set on the $3,500 cash prize, but also the bragging rights and championship hardware.

Neymar, a Flamingo FC player, talked about how it felt to advance to the finals against Seventeen FC for another consecutive year.

“It feels pretty good. We have dreamed about it and said we are gonna work hard to make it to the finals. We are really happy… we started our ‘A’ game late last time but this time we are bringing our ‘A’ game early in the game,” he said.

Seventeen FC vs Happiness FC

Seventeen FC secured their spot in the championship game once again after closing out Happiness FC 2-1.

The Pool B team delivered the upsetting loss to the leading Pool A team following two goals from Brandon Adderley and Lesly St Fleur. After booking their ticket to battle against a familiar foe, the team’s head coach said they are on a quest to get the job done in the finals.

Steven Soirylian, head coach of Seventeen FC, talked about how it felt to knock off Happiness FC en route to next week’s finals. “Right now I cannot even explain it because we were waiting for this for so long.

“This was a good team and they put up a good fight but we came out there, played hard and played to win,” he said.

With both teams looking to wrap up unfinished business from last year’s controversial finish to the Summer Soccer Championships, competition will be stiff on the final Sunday of the soccer tourney.

Tickets are priced at $5 for adults and $3 for children under the age of 12.