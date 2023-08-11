Stubbs, BBWFF make an appeal for any financial sponsors

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

WITH six weeks remaining until the start of the 50th Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Bodybuilding Championships, the Bahamas Bodybuilding Wellness and Fitness Federation (BBWFF) is seeking funding for travel expenses.

One week ago the federation ratified a 14-member team to field at the Aruba Marriott Resort Stellaris Casino in Palm Beach, Aruba, but have lacked the funding necessary to make the commute.

The BBWFF and the 14-member team set to represent The Bahamas on September 21-25 are both prepared but will need external resources to make it happen.

Joel Stubbs, president of the BBWFF, made an appeal to both corporate Bahamas and the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture (MOYSC).

“We are nowhere near the amount of money or funding that is needed to get the national team down to Aruba,” Stubbs said.

Although the president is grateful for the yearly national grant that is supplied to all federations from the MOYSC, he does not believe it is enough to fund bodybuilding.

Despite the sport not being allowed to partake in the Olympics, Stubbs believes the members should have the opportunity to represent the country.

“We are still ambassadors in the sport of bodybuilding representing the country at large in many different platforms on the world stage,” he said.

The president added that athletes are poised and prepared and they want to give them the opportunity.

“We leave it in the hands of persons out there that can assist, support and come to our aid,” Stubbs stated.

The 14-member team scheduled to compete among 41 countries includes national overall champion Godfrey Robinson, Reginald Delancy, and Orick Nesbitt in men’s bodybuilding. Briceton Anderson will compete in men’s fitness meanwhile, Kareem Brancaccio in the men’s fit model category. Ricardo Gibson will perform in men’s physique (Class C), Judah Forbes in men’s physique (Class D), Brandon Bastian in men’s physique (Class F), Anthon Moxey in men’s classic physique (Class B and C).

The women’s competitors will feature Dorcas Cox in women’s body fitness (figure), Denica Thompson and Andrecka Dames in women’s wellness (Class B). Additionally, Ivanique Kemp will compete in the women’s wellness for Class D.

The team was selected following the 50th National Bodybuilding Championships held at the University of The Bahamas last month.

Individuals interested in sponsoring the 14-member team’s trip for the 50th CAC Bodybuilding Championships can contact 376-2121 or via email bbff.242@gmail.com