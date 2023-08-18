LPIA officials urge travellers to arrive 3.5 hours before departure

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

OFFICIALS at the Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) are urging international travellers to arrive nearly four hours ahead of departure time due to heavy traffic anticipated at the terminal for the remainder of this month.

The Nassau Airport Development Company (NAD), in a statement released Friday, warned that travellers could experience long wait times during the screening process because of the increased volume of summer passengers travelling through LPIA.

“The demand for travel this summer has far surpassed the demand of the past two years and passengers travelling to the United States in particular, are advised to be at the airport no less than 3.5 hours prior to their flight departure times during the next several days of August.”



Their statement came after some travellers expressed frustration to this newspaper and reported waiting for up to two hours to clear the immigration checkpoint.

NAD said it is encouraging travellers to arrive early, dress comfortably and be patient when flying from Nassau to the US.

They also offered these additional tips for travellers, saying: “Additionally, persons travelling with small children are encouraged to keep their strollers and other essential items nearby to ensure comfort while waiting.

“Passengers are encouraged to limit carry items to only those that are essential in order to increase their ease of processing through the airport.

“Travellers with physical disabilities should seek the wheelchair and other accessibility services provided by their airlines and those with hidden disabilities should ensure they can be identified as needing more time by collecting a lanyard from the LPIA’s sunflower programme.”