Man charged with unlawful entry and indecent assault

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was granted $3,500 bail after he was accused of illegally entering the home of an 11-year-old girl in Andros last week and groping her.

Magistrate Raquel Whyms charged Ricardo Woodside, 53, with unlawful entry and indecent assault.

Woodside allegedly entered the girl’s home without permission and touched her inappropriately on August 16.

After pleading not guilty to the charges Woodside was informed that he is to sign in at the Nicholl’s Town Police Station every Monday by 6pm as part of his bail.

The defendant’s trial will be transferred to North Andros on August 23.

A 17-year-old male was also charged with indecent assault before Magistrate Kara Turnquest Deveaux.

The juvenile defendant allegedly inappropriately touched an 8-year-old girl sometime between January 1 and August 13.

After denying these allegations in court in the presence of his guardian, the accused was denied bail and remanded to the Simpson Penn Centre for Boys.

The accused will return to court for a report on November 11.