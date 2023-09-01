Jet ski operator charged with indecent assault

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A jet ski operator was granted bail after he was accused of groping a female tourist’s private parts on Paradise Island last week.

Magistrate Kendra Kelly charged Akeeme Smith, 20, with indecent assault.

Smith is accused of inappropriately touching a 24-year-old woman’s genitals while near the Atlantis resort on Paradise Island on August 29.

After pleading not guilty to the charge, the accused was granted $3,000 bail with one or two sureties. Under the conditions of this bail the accused is expected to sign in at East Street South police station every Monday and Friday by 6pm.

Smith’s trial starts on November 17.