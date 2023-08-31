Lisa Rahming: I consider abortion to be murder

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

STATE Minister of Social Services and Urban Development Lisa Rahming said she considers abortion murder.

“My only personal view is that I know that birth starts at conception,” she said, the first woman in the Davis administration to give her view. “And once an egg is conceived, whether it’s in any female and it’s aborted, I consider it to be murder. That’s my view.”

The views politicians have on abortion have been highlighted after a mother, who allegedly gave her 11-year-old daughter abortion pills after the girl was allegedly impregnated by her stepfather, was charged with a crime.

Ms Rahming declined to comment on that case.

“I would say that notwithstanding our laws,” she said, “every person has their own personal view of how they view it. But I am more Bible-based, faith-based. And so, I would do what Jesus would do. Would that be His advice? That’s how I live my life.”

Currently, abortion is illegal in The Bahamas, except as part of good-faith medical treatments.

Social Services Minister Obie Wilchcombe told The Tribune last week that although abortion has not been a part of public discourse recently, he believed the door has now opened for discussion.

“Any legislation that is anticipated to be passed should always be deliberated within the country and so what he said was correct,” Ms Rahming said. “There should be a national discussion like any other thing.”