Lisa Rahming: I consider abortion to be murder

STATE Minister of Social Services and Urban Development Lisa Rahming said she considers abortion murder.
“My only personal view is that I know that birth starts at conception,” she said, the first woman in the Davis administration to give her view. “And once an egg is conceived, whether it’s in any female and it’s aborted, I consider it to be murder. That’s my view.”
The views politicians have on abortion have been highlighted after a mother, who allegedly gave her 11-year-old daughter abortion pills after the girl was allegedly impregnated by her stepfather, was charged with a crime.
Ms Rahming declined to comment on that case.
“I would say that notwithstanding our laws,” she said, “every person has their own personal view of how they view it. But I am more Bible-based, faith-based. And so, I would do what Jesus would do. Would that be His advice? That’s how I live my life.”
Currently, abortion is illegal in The Bahamas, except as part of good-faith medical treatments.
Social Services Minister Obie Wilchcombe told The Tribune last week that although abortion has not been a part of public discourse recently, he believed the door has now opened for discussion.
“Any legislation that is anticipated to be passed should always be deliberated within the country and so what he said was correct,” Ms Rahming said. “There should be a national discussion like any other thing.”
themessenger 2 hours, 10 minutes ago
I have to ask myself if she or her eleven year old daughter were raped and impregnated how high on her agenda would be an abortion?
Sickened 2 hours, 9 minutes ago
Bible based. Lol! She's only regurgitating what her priest is saying. Why not use logic instead and come up with your own thoughts.
JackArawak 1 hour, 37 minutes ago
First, it sounds like she's more familiar with the bible than me. Please show me where Jesus said abortion was wrong. Second, despite a large number of Bahamians being brainwashed by the bible, we, the people who aren't, shouldn't have to be subjected to the beliefs of others. And, third, themessenger makes the best point of all above (it's all good until it's me)
TalRussell 46 minutes ago
.... For upcoming 'for now' shuffling of the premiership's 'front bench', ---- Told as a starting point, --- Three names are confirmed whose future is to be reseated to 'back bench.' --- Told the premiership, has not finished reflecting with his 'rethink'. --- 'Tis causing some colleagues to close their eyes and hope for the best outcome, --- Yes?
