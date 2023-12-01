DR KENT BAZARD – Unlocking speed: The seven keys to propel your performance

IN the pursuit of speed, athletes explore a multifaceted journey where various elements intertwine to propel them toward greater velocity. Here, we unravel the seven keys to unlocking your fastest self, backed by both empirical evidence and the synergy of scientific wisdom.

1 Body Composition: The Weight of Speed

Optimal body composition is the cornerstone of speed. Scientific literature, including studies like those in the Journal of Sports Sciences, emphasizes the relationship between lean body mass and enhanced sprinting performance.

Maintaining a lean physique reduces resistance and improves power-to-weight ratio, allowing athletes to cut through the air with greater efficiency.

2 Adequate Sleep: The Restorative Engine

The impact of sleep on athletic performance, especially speed, cannot be overstated. Quality sleep is linked to enhanced reaction time, a critical factor in sprinting. Research published in the journal Sleep supports the connection between sleep duration and sprint performance, highlighting the importance of a well-rested nervous system for explosive bursts of speed.

3 Motility and Range of Motion: The Limber Advantage

Sprinters are akin to finely tuned machines, and their range of motion is the engine that propels them forward. Scientific studies, including those found in the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research, underscore the positive correlation between flexibility and sprint performance. Optimal motility ensures that every stride is a full expression of power.

4 Sprint Mechanics and Techniques: Precision in Motion

Sprint mechanics and technique are the sculptors of speed. Literature in the Journal of Sports Science & Medicine delves into the biomechanics of sprinting, emphasizing the importance of proper arm swing, foot strike, and posture.

Refining these mechanics not only optimises stride length but also reduces energy loss, fostering greater speed.

5 Strength and Weight Training: Power from Within

Strength is the bedrock upon which speed is built. Studies published in the Journal of Applied Biomechanics affirm the positive impact of strength training on sprint performance.

Targeted resistance training, focusing on the muscles involved in sprinting, amplifies force production and contributes to faster acceleration and top-end speed.

6 Explosive Power and Plyometric Training: The Springboard to Velocity

Explosive power is the secret weapon of speedsters. The Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research highlights the efficacy of plyometric training in enhancing sprint performance. Jump training and explosive exercises build the reactive power necessary for quick starts and rapid accelerations.

7 Sprinting Often: The Mastery of Repetition

The more you sprint, the faster you become. Regular sprinting conditions the neuromuscular system and refines the motor patterns crucial for speed. Research in the International Journal of Sports Science & Coaching advocates for a well-structured sprint training programme, incorporating both maximal and submaximal efforts to refine technique and build endurance.

Conclusion: A Symphony of Speed

In the realm of sprinting, speed is not a singular attribute but a symphony of finely tuned elements. These seven keys, harmonising body composition, sleep, motility, mechanics, strength, power, and repetition, create the melody of peak performance. As you embark on your journey to get faster, let the scientific notes guide your steps and propel you toward the exhilarating realm of speed mastery.

• Dr Kent Bazard is a Bahamian sports medicine physician, sports performance coach, sports nutrition specialist and founder of Empire Sports Medicine. Our mission is to empower athletes to reach new heights while safeguarding their health and well-being. We understand the unique demands of sports activities, and we are dedicated to helping athletes prevent injuries, overcome challenges, optimise nutrition and performance.