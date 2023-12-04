THE KDK REPORT: A thousand percent

By DR KENNETH D KEMP

THERE is a rhythm to island life that foreigners may appreciate but only natives can fully understand. Day by day, the oft dull percussions of the land and sea beat slowly with no regard for time. Islanders move at their own pace and work if they feel like it or if they must. But after Thanksgiving, as the air gets cooler and the nights become longer, those vibrations begin to pulsate more steadfastly, building momentum until they reach a crescendo of unrelenting fervor. The anticipation of Junkanoo fills the air and every beating drum and cowbell echoes with child-like excitement that Christmas is coming.

Streets and homes are decorated with festive lights, carolers tune their pipes, shoppers crowd the mall and cartons of Eggnog line grocery shelves. Without question, this is my favorite time of the year. Friends and families, separated by location and work commitments over the prior eleven months, finally come together and it feels as if there’s an open invitation to give thanks and show appreciation to those we love. Christians throughout the world unite to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, Jews celebrate Channukah, Muslims mark Eid Al-Fitr and it’s a time for all of us to pause and reflect. Life goals and past regrets, may or may not be, because of this ritual, addressed in the upcoming year.

The holidays also allow us to take a break and this year, I intend to indulge in the opportunity. The limitation of my column is that if I don’t have a patient, I don’t have a story. Beyond that, the patient has to be willing to share their story anonymously, take the time to be interviewed and then read and approve it before it is submitted for print. So, today’s report will be my last until February 2024 - a brief hiatus that will allow me to restock and refuel. But, before I go, I wanted to leave you with some parting sentiments.

This past week I asked one of my younger patients, still a student in preparatory school, if he was ready for Christmas and he responded ‘yes - a thousand percent’. According to him, he’d already mailed his list of wants and must-haves to Santa and he had an especially great feeling about this year. His confidence, I’m told, is inspired by good grades coupled with a healthy amount of well-performed house chores. In a show of solidarity, I gave him a high-five and wished him well.

As adults, are we ever a thousand percent sure of anything anymore? Or are we just going through the motions and doing the best we can for as long as we can? I suspect that somewhere along the way, for various reasons, we’ve lost at least a little of that confidence or exuberance. After their lives were so abruptly upended, many of the patients that I’ve interviewed for this column will likely agree. So, perhaps a better question for adults is ‘would you describe yourself as happy?’ since the answer therein can be much more revealing.

Beyond just being a peek behind the curtains in the lives of our neighbours, I believe that the most endearing aspect of my reports is seeing how individuals deal with life-altering turmoil and come out on the other side with a positive message. They may not be a thousand percent sure of anything but they still find a way to be happy and that’s about as exemplary a life as one can possibly imagine.

This holiday season, my prayer is that each and every one of us stop comparing our lives to others, embrace our blessings with a thousand percent confidence and be happy by simply recognizing how lucky we are and how much worse things could be. Then, if you still question how great your life is, I’d suggest volunteering at your church or a local charity to feed the homeless. The sheer number of people who go hungry on a daily basis should be enough to remind you of your comfortable existence.

Bahamas Feeding Network has been tackling the hunger crisis in our nation for the past ten years and this phenomenal organisation could really benefit from your monetary donations this Christmas. Similarly, I sit on the executive board for the Princess Margaret Hospital Foundation, and we are in desperate need of funds to purchase equipment and supplies for our public hospital. Many Bahamians will spend their Christmas in the hospital away from their families and they could use your help. Both of these non-profit organizations are serviced by (un-paid) volunteers who seek to improve our country and the lives of those who inhabit it.

A few weeks ago, I was on my way to work and saw the most emaciated and hunger-stricken dog that I’ve ever seen. His ribs were protruding through his scabbed fur and his eyes were piercingly sad. It was obvious to me that he only had days to live. In that moment, I did what every human being should do. I drove to the nearest roundabout, swung back around and parked beside him. His head hung low and initially he walked away slowly but turned back to look at me. I gave him my lunch. He paused in disbelief and then he ate. With the help of a friend, we contacted BAARK and they were able to rescue him. Today, he’s as happy as can be and his tail never stops wagging. BAARK saved that dog’s life. So, I highly encourage everyone to also donate to them this Christmas if possible.

I can never do enough to live up to the name, but if I at least try to be a humanitarian, I’ll know that my life was well spent.

May we all aspire to do the same and may the joyous sentiments of the holiday season fill your hearts with gladness. Rest assured, in the new year The KDK Report will return with many more inspiring stories and more than a few of them are guaranteed to take your breath away.

Happy Holidays, Bahamas.

This is The KDK Report.

