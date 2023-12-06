Man charged with two counts of attempted murder remanded

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was sent to prison after allegedly trying to kill two people last week.

Magistrate Algernon Allen, Jr, charged Ricardo Richardson, 29, with two counts of attempted murder.

Richardson allegedly attempted to kill Emile Humes and Magnola Moxey in New Providence on November 27.

The accused was told his matter would be moved to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI). Richardson will be sent to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until the higher court grants him bail.

The defendant’s VBI is due for service on March 28, 2024.

Bjorn Ferguson represented the accused.