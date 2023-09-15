Murder accused remanded to prison

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was remanded to prison on Friday accused of the fatal shooting of his masked accomplice last week in Yellow Elder Gardens.

The victim was on bail for murder at the time of his death.

Acting Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley charged Denero Whymns, 22, with murder.

Whymns and his accomplice Katraz Coakley, were both allegedly armed and wearing masks on Lightbourne Street at around 3pm on September 10. After a gunfight Whyms allegedly shot Coakley as they were fleeing on foot.

The 24-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Coakley was on release for a pending murder charge for his alleged involvement in the death of Roland Williams in 2018. Coakley had just recently been released from prison after a one year bail violation sentence.

Whymns was told the matter would be transferred to the Supreme Court by a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI). He will be sent to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until the higher court grants him bail.

Whymns’s VBI is slated for service on November 16.

Another man was also remanded to prison on Friday after he was accused of a separate fatal drive-by shooting outside a bar on Comfort and Hay Streets earlier this month.

Acting Chief Magistrate Reckley charged Delano Kelly, 28, with murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Kelly, along with accomplices, allegedly drove past a sports bar on Comfort and Hay Streets in a dark coloured Japanese vehicle on the night of September 7. The accused allegedly opened fire and shot Seth Strachan, Vantonio Cambridge and Shavanda Simms as they stood outside, before driving away from the scene.

While the other two victims were successfully treated in hospital for their injuries, 20-year-old Strachan died at the scene from his injuries.

Kelly was informed that his case would be moved to the Supreme Court by a VBI and that he too would have to apply to the higher court for bail.

Kelly’s VBI is set for service on November 16.