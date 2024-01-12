Man accused of attempting to kill three people in a car

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 22-year-old man was sent to prison on Friday accused of attempting to kill three people in a car earlier this month.

Senior Magistrate Shaka Serville charged Kendron Russell with three counts of attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. Russell faced an additional charge of damage.

Alphonso Lewis represented the defendant.

Russell is accused of attempting to shoot and kill Deontea Darville, Quintin Rutherford and Ethan Lewis with a handgun while they were driving in New Providence on January 7. In this same incident Russell is also accused of causing $700 worth of damage to Ms Darville’s champagne coloured 2001 Mercedes Benz ML300.

The accused was told that his case would be transferred to the Supreme Court by a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI). Meanwhile he will be sent to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until the higher court grants him bail.

The defendant’s VBI is due for service on May 10.