Monetary donations are at all-time low, say charities

THE Good Samaritan Senior Citizens Home has received many donations this holiday season –– but the gifts have been smaller than in the past.

The Children’s Emergency Hostel has had numerous people reach out to give gifts to children and host activities for them, but monetary donations have reportedly been lacking.

Donations to Families of All Murder Victims (FOAM) are also said to be at an all-time low.

The leaders of the non-profit organisations discussed the state of charity with The Tribune yesterday as Christmas nears.

“We don’t have the donations financially that we’ve been used to getting prior to COVID,” said Charlene Gibson, the business manager of the Children’s Emergency Hostel. “So what we’ve been doing is reaching out to international donors who also come on board and supported us for the initiative to help with our overhead, utilities, and the light.”

She said the hostel’s budget for food, cleaning supplies, and other items has decreased compared to previous years, with the organisation cutting back to stretch its funds.

She said the hostel needs $150,000, estimating that utilities, food, transportation, clothes, and other necessities cost $80,000 within three months.

Twenty-nine children live in the hostel.

Dr Sinymae Capron, head of the Good Samaritan Senior Citizens Home, also said the giving environment is unfavourable compared to the pre-pandemic era.

“I know things rough for some people, so it’s really not like how it used to be before the COVID pandemic because, you know, we used to have a lot of stuff coming in,” she said.

She said the home needs twin beds, food, bed pads, cleaning products, diapers, and money to help the 22 people living there.

She noted some of the residents are still dealing with the impact the pandemic had on their mental health.

For her part, FOAM leader Khandi Gibson asked for people to donate clothing, shoes, food items, and money.

“NGOs are often overlooked even though we’re out there doing the work,” she said. “When the government offices are closed, or persons feel like they’re not getting the help that they need from the government offices, they reach out to NGOs.”