Police release identity of victim of shark attack

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

POLICE have identified the woman killed in a shark attack on Monday as Lauren Erickson Van Wart, 44, of Massachusetts.

The woman was reportedly with a male relative nearly a mile from the shoreline when the shark attacked her in waters near Sandals Royal Bahamian resort.

Police said a lifeguard on duty rescued the couple and brought them to shore. The woman allegedly suffered injuries to the right side of her body, including the right hip region and right upper limb.

CPR was administered, but she was pronounced dead.

Director General of Tourism Latia Duncombe called the situation unfortunate.

“It is a concern,” she told reporters yesterday. “And as an industry, and I think those in those specific tour areas can continue to review and to see if there’s anything we can do to improve, but we’re in the open waters, and we protect sharks here in The Bahamas, and for us, it’s important that we’re as responsive as we can be when these unfortunate incidents occur.”

The Bahamas has had several shark attacks this year.

Last month, a German tourist went missing after a shark attacked her in waters near West End, Grand Bahama.

In August, police found the body of a man floating at Saunders Beach with injuries they said were consistent with a shark attack.

In June, an American woman was attacked by a shark in waters south of Taino Beach, Grand Bahama. She was taken to the Rand Memorial Hospital, where she was said to be in serious condition.