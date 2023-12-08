DR KENT BAZARD – The challenge of navigating weight loss at Christmas

Most of us just give up on nutrition during this season but as we approach every Bahamian’s favourite time of year, let’s circle back to our discussions on nutrition and, specifically, why your favourite New Year’s resolution was unsuccessful this year...again.

Embarking on the journey to shed those stubborn pounds can sometimes feel like navigating a complex maze.

However fear ye not, for behold I bring you tidings of great nutrition as we unveil the science behind the most common stumbling blocks on the road to weight loss.

So before we eat that Johnny cake (and guava duff and potato bread and coconut Jimmy), let’s explore these weighty matters and offer guidance to help you triumph over the scale this season.

Snacking on Sneaky Calories: The Munching Minefield

Snacking can be a dieter’s labyrinth, filled with hidden calories. Scientific studies, such as those in the Journal of Nutrition, reveal the tendency to underestimate the caloric content of snacks. Those innocent nibbles throughout the day might be adding up more than you think. Our recommendation? Snack smart by opting for nutrient-dense options like fruits and veggies, and keep a watchful eye on portion sizes.

The Sedentary Saga: Breaking Up with the Couch

Your couch might be a cozy companion, but it can also be a silent saboteur of weight loss. Research, including studies in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, underscores the impact of sedentary behaviour on weight gain. Our advice? Break up with your couch at regular intervals. Sneak in a dance party, take a stroll during conference calls, or simply engage in spontaneous bursts of activity. At least stand during commercials. Your metabolism will thank you.

Liquid Calories: The Sip-and-See Culprit

Those seemingly innocent and not so innocent beverages might be masking a sugary secret. Scientific literature, including findings in the British Medical Journal, exposes the impact of liquid calories on weight gain. From sodas to egg nogg and specialty coffees, these sippable calories can add up swiftly.

Our suggestion? Drink wisely by opting for water, herbal teas, or black coffee. Save the sugary sips for special occasions like family dinners and your office Christmas party (just your office party now, not every party you crash this season, ok?).

Sleep Struggles: The Nighttime Weighty Woes

Lack of sleep isn’t just a challenge for your energy levels; it’s also a foe to weight loss. Studies in the Annals of Internal Medicine highlight the correlation between insufficient sleep and weight gain.

Our light-hearted advice? Make your bed a weight-loss haven. Prioritise quality sleep by creating a relaxing bedtime routine and maintaining a consistent sleep schedule. Junkanoo will be a challenge of course.

Get enough rest in the days leading up to the parade, especially if you are participating. Getting sleep afterwards isn’t usually a problem but if it is, be sure to plan your schedule ahead of time.

Stressful Snacking: The Emotional Eating Rollercoaster

Stress might have you reaching for that bag of chips, but science suggests there’s a weighty consequence.

Research in the International Journal of Obesity reveals the link between stress and overeating. Our solution? Find stress-busting activities that don’t involve food. Whether it’s a mindfulness session, a creative outlet, or a brisk walk, discover your non-edible stress allies.

Conclusion: Navigating Weight Loss This Christmas

Embarking on the weight loss journey doesn’t have to be a solemn affair. By facing our struggles and understanding the scientific nuances behind them, we can navigate this path with a smile.

So, embrace the season, heed the science, and let’s turn these common weight loss challenges into mere stepping stones on your journey to a healthier you next year.

• Dr Kent Bazard is a Bahamian sports medicine physician, sports performance coach, sports nutrition specialist and founder of Empire Sports Medicine. Our mission is to empower athletes to reach new heights while safeguarding their health and well-being. We understand the unique demands of sports activities, and we are dedicated to helping athletes prevent injuries, overcome challenges, optimise nutrition and performance.