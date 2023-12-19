British Colonial Hilton re-opens

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

DIGNITARIES cut the ribbon to reopen the renovated British Colonial Hotel yesterday after its two-year closure.

“The revival of this iconic landmark speaks to the resilience of our tourism product and our government’s commitment to revitalise downtown,” said Tourism Minister Chester Cooper. “It also signifies a promising new chapter in our journey towards progress and prosperity. It heralds the confidence of our stakeholders and our investors in the economy of The Bahamas.”

The hotel comes with 300 new jobs. The renovations cost $50m.

“The opulence and charm of the property serve as an attractive draw as it stands next to the energetic fun of Margaritaville and The Pointe, which I understand today is running a 100 per cent occupancy.”

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis discussed the history of the property, saying: “Landmark developments such as this are more than just offerings of investments, more than just additions to tourism. This is not to diminish either of those. Major investments, such as the upgrading of the British Colonial Hotel, bring jobs and other opportunities for Bahamians.

“With record numbers of tourists arriving on our shores, we also desperately need more rooms to accommodate them. Let me offer an example: The introduction of new direct flights from Alaska Airlines and from Los Angeles with Jet Blue is a significant milestone in our tourism journey.”

Dan McDermott, the hotel’s general manager, highlighted the significance of the partnership.

“The belief in the importance of preserving the cultural heritage and boosting tourism has been instrumental in making this renovation a reality. The collaboration between the public and private sectors showcases a shared commitment to the prosperity of The Bahamas,” he said.

“A special acknowledgement is due to the broader hotel community, whose camaraderie and support has been invaluable throughout this journey. In the spirit of unity, we celebrate not just the reopening of one hotel, but a collective effort to enhance the allure of The Bahamas as a premier world destination.”

Chinese Ambassador to The Bahamas Dai Qingli highlighted the work Chinese Construction America has achieved with the support of the Bahamas government.

“We are together witnessing an historic moment,” she said. “Not just for this iconic landmark, but also for the renewal of downtown Nassau and tourism development in general for The Bahamas.”

“I have come to understand that British Colonial is much more than just another hotel. It has been through a century of sunshine, but also hurricanes, wind, and rain, surviving and thriving and bearing silent witness to modern Bahamian history. In fact, we are just a few weeks away from this grand opening of an old British Colonial Hotel a 100 years ago.”