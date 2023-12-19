Cay Mills charged with a breach of bail terms

WELL-KNOWN social media personality and Abaco resident Cay Mills was sent to prison accused of breaching his bail conditions, according to a police official.

Mr Mills, known for speaking out on issues involving the island, was granted bail earlier this year after he was charged with criminal libel.

He is accused of publishing a video about Farron Newbold, Sr, on WhatsApp on August 3 to cause shame.

As part of the conditions of his release, he was ordered not to make any additional posts about Mr Newbold as the case is pending.

However, police have accused Mills of breaking this condition and arrested him over the weekend.

This week, videos of Mills under arrest being escorted to the airport was circulated on social media.