Cay Mills charged with a breach of bail terms

WELL-KNOWN social media personality and Abaco resident Cay Mills was sent to prison accused of breaching his bail conditions, according to a police official.
Mr Mills, known for speaking out on issues involving the island, was granted bail earlier this year after he was charged with criminal libel.
He is accused of publishing a video about Farron Newbold, Sr, on WhatsApp on August 3 to cause shame.
As part of the conditions of his release, he was ordered not to make any additional posts about Mr Newbold as the case is pending.
However, police have accused Mills of breaking this condition and arrested him over the weekend.
This week, videos of Mills under arrest being escorted to the airport was circulated on social media.
Comments
One 2 hours, 41 minutes ago
Hu? I thought the excuse was we didn't have enough resources. Why waste resources on this? Let people say/write what they want.
mandela 1 hour, 26 minutes ago
No freedom of speach in this country, we throw around the word democracy to hide our true intentions, a dictatorship in democracy clothing.
JohnBrown1834 1 hour, 4 minutes ago
Even though I like Cay Mills, we are a country of law and order and have to be seen as such. If you do the crime, you must do the time.
themessenger 7 minutes ago
We are a country of law & order??? Please! We are a country that practices selected enforcement, and depending on who you is or who you know will dictate the level of that enforcement or lack thereof. Our political leaders slander and libel on a regular basis behind the veil of parliamentary privilege but let joe blow citizen exercise his right of free speech, especially if he criticizes any of the ruling class or their connections, well dog eat Cay Mills lunch.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID