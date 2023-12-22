PARENTING a child athlete is a multifaceted challenge that requires more than just sideline support. As a parent and a sports medicine professional, I’ve experienced and witnessed the hurdles and joys of this journey.

Here, I’ll share not only the challenges but also practical solutions and real-world examples to guide parents in this rewarding yet demanding role.

Financial Commitment: Balancing Dreams and Budgets

The cost of sports can be staggering. However, planning and budgeting can help manage these expenses.

Seeking out community grants, sponsorships, and second-hand equipment are practical steps to reduce financial strain. For instance, various corporate and civic entities, and even private citizens provide financial assistance for sports registration and equipment, making these expenses more manageable. Like they say “you have not if you ask not.”

Training and Health Management: Prioritising Well-Being

The physical demands on young athletes are intense. To manage this, regular rest days and cross-training can prevent overuse injuries. Engaging with healthcare professionals like me for personalised training plans and medical management is essential. Shameless plug incoming: comprehensive programmes like ours at Empire Sports Medicine integrates sport-specific training with medical support and mental conditioning.

Nutrition: Crafting the Right Fuel

Nutritional challenges are common but addressing them can be straightforward.

Consulting a nutritionist or a sports physician like myself can lead to a tailored meal plan. An effective strategy is to involve young athletes in meal planning and preparation, making nutrition education a practical activity. For inspiration, look at how professional youth sports academies incorporate nutrition education into their programs.

Logistics: Streamlining the Sports Schedule

Transport logistics can be simplified through carpooling with other parents, which fosters a sense of community. Additionally, selecting local or regional competitions over distant ones can reduce travel demands, although living in the Bahamas this is not always possible. For example, I will have to travel out of the country at least ten times in 2024 for my daughter to compete in her sport of gymnastics. Travel and entry fees add to the high cost of sport parenting as we discussed earlier. Make a schedule and prioritize events that are high quality and are of the greatest benefit to your child’s progression and exposure. Especially if it is a college sport as coaches often scout these events.

Coaching and Peer Influence: Building Positive Relationships

A positive coach-athlete relationship is key. Parents should facilitate open communication with coaches and encourage their children to do the same. Peer influence can be harnessed positively by encouraging team-building activities. The success of Norway’s youth sports programs, focusing on enjoyment and personal development, exemplifies this.

Balancing Academics and Home Responsibilities

Time management is crucial. Tools like digital planners or apps can help young athletes manage their schedules effectively. Encouraging a routine that balances sports, academics, and home duties is vital, as seen in the practices of student-athletes in successful college sports programs.

Emotional Well-being: Understanding and Support

Teen mood swings are normal. Open, non-judgmental communication is key to understanding their emotional world. Discourage mindless use of media and encourage them to spend time online and offline with persons who have similar circumstances, but moreover who are supportive and not destructive. As parents, understand that your child is under immense pressure, even without the pressure to win. Be involved, learn your child’s short so you can empathize with their position. It can be challenging for teens to see that you will love them no matter what. In challenging times, get help. Consider seeking guidance from a psychologist, pastor or counselor...or if you’re fortunate enough, a mentor athlete presently in the sport. Even better if they are Bahamian.

In Conclusion: A Journey of Growth and Discovery

Raising a child athlete is about fostering growth in sports and life. By addressing the challenges with practical solutions and learning from successful examples, we can guide our young athletes towards a fulfilling and balanced sporting journey. Through this article, I hope to provide not just an insight into the challenges of parenting a child athlete but also practical solutions and real-world examples to navigate this path effectively. Remember, the goal is to raise well-rounded individuals who thrive both in and out of the sporting arena.

• Dr Kent Bazard is a Bahamian sports medicine physician, sports performance coach, sports nutrition specialist and founder of Empire Sports Medicine. Our mission is to empower athletes to reach new heights while safeguarding their health and well-being. We understand the unique demands of sports activities, and we are dedicated to helping athletes prevent injuries, overcome challenges, optimise nutrition and performance.